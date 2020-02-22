Community Voices (Witiak): Why wouldn’t a Carroll countian want to become a secret RINO?

Unlike the GOP Trump lapdogs of Congress who are under an hourly tweet threat and much worse from the self- proclaimed “stable genius” who claims he can get away with shooting someone on Fifth Avenue without being held accountable, all Carroll countians who are registered voters are still free, as are all registered American voters, to vote in secret and thereby participate in the greatest peaceful, legal and most painless revolution free people have ever created. And our troops are willing to die for it ... but only if we make sure that Trump’s buddy Putin does not interfere again.