Community Voices (Davidson): Don’t vote against money, vote against greed

I did not waste my time watching the Democrats debate. No need to as our tabloid TV society has repeatedly force-fed every single gotcha moment. Our entire election process is designed to give us little say in our own government all the while convincing you that you do.
To understand how this works one simply needs to watch “The View,” a marvelous format to air opinions and a sure stopping place for candidates looking to talk directly to their constituency.
So far, Joy Behar, has made me sick of her daily Anybody But Trump stance. (Joy, Bernie Sanders would be far worse for the country than Trump.) Megan McCain’s first question to each candidate is what is your stance on the second amendment closely followed by where do you stand on abortion. She doesn’t care if our infrastructure is crumbling or our politicians are bankrupting us, she only votes like too many others, falling prey to this rigged system based on wedge issues and she wants to make sure you get sucked into this same trap.
Another question often posed to candidates is “What is your plan?” Why do they think someone that has been in Congress for years without solving these problems all of a sudden can find the solution when an election rolls around? If they do have a plan the follow-up question should be, Why do you think a gridlocked Congress is going to go for this lame idea? The illusion of an election is not different than the illusion of a lottery. One lasts until the numbers are drawn and the other last until the votes are counted. After that everything returns to the way it was.
Elizabeth Warren failing to out-giveaway Bernie Sanders turned her attention to Mike Bloomberg. To her, being successful and rich in this land of opportunity is a bad thing.
Wake up, Elizabeth, rich people are not the enemy they are the solution. Greed is the enemy and our current president has removed every barrier to greed Congress has ever passed. Any candidate on that stage will have spent approximately the same amount of money in order to get elected. So you are burning working people’s hard earned money on your losing effort and Bloomberg is spending his own. That’s the way the system works and until enough people are elected within that process that understand the problems that money creates and are willing to take steps to remove it from the process, it will continue that way.
Sanders, not even a Democrat and not even willing to become one, is leading the pack. He has promised the winning lottery ticket to anyone who will vote for him. He has even convinced them that by putting the word “democratic” in front of socialism it somehow legitimizes it.
It doesn’t, reassigning people’s hard-earned wealth for the good of those less fortunate or able is still socialism and has all of the same bad effects that socialist countries experience., i.e., lazy, unwilling to work people that are happy with what the government gives them, long lines of people waiting for goods and services, and, in the case of socialized medicine, an invisible death squad that makes its determination via inaction.
If all of those people buying into this idea of Bernie’s whose numbers have never added up woke up to this fact, they wouldn’t love it so much. He says he is going to soak the rich to pay for this scheme. While you are waiting for them to find the time to schedule your surgery, I can guarantee you some rich guy is getting his surgery at a concierge facility. The only thing you will have done is once again shrunk the middle class, putting them in the death lines, when the system we have now would have taken care of them.
Sanders is very popular among the indebted for life students that didn’t think twice before they accepted loans they knew, or should have known, they couldn’t repay. Heck if I was in hock up to my ears and someone promised to pay off my debt, I’d probably vote for them too. The joke’s on them. There just aren’t enough rich people to pay for all of that debt.
As I said, money is not the problem. We need a huge amount of money to keep the system afloat. The term is liquidity. Too big to fail happened because underfunded derivatives caused a run on the banks and drew all of the liquidity out of the system. Sanders wants to remove that liquidity via taxation. Social Democrats never could understand that principle. Regressive taxation kills an economy. The money gets sucked out of the system just the same as a crooked derivative scheme did. Thus, Trump’s prediction of a market crash is certain to happen should the Democrats continue their march to the most extremist views their party ever held.
I might add here that greed can be a problem on the other side as well. Many unions have collapsed under their own weight as the more they got their members the more they wanted. Their leadership has to justify the high dues and, as such, keeps demanding more even after they’ve already gotten too much.
Don’t vote against money. Vote against greed.
Steven Davidson writes from New Windsor.