Community Voices (Davidson): Don’t vote against money, vote against greed

Another question often posed to candidates is “What is your plan?” Why do they think someone that has been in Congress for years without solving these problems all of a sudden can find the solution when an election rolls around? If they do have a plan the follow-up question should be, Why do you think a gridlocked Congress is going to go for this lame idea? The illusion of an election is not different than the illusion of a lottery. One lasts until the numbers are drawn and the other last until the votes are counted. After that everything returns to the way it was.