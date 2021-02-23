How to support small businesses? Let them fix your stuff | GUEST COMMENTARY

While his customers may celebrate him, Alex’s much larger “competitors” do not. They put up barriers to his business, such as restricting access to critical information he needs to do his job. This interference poses unique challenges for a small business in a small community, such as Down the Street IT. An important aspect of Alex’s work is diagnosing problems on motherboards, which control the main functions of any device. If a customer comes in to Alex with a problem, Alex knows that it could be a small capacitor that costs as little as 5 cents — but which one? To figure this out, Alex needs a schematic. For the technologically disinclined, a schematic is a diagram which tells Alex what each part does so that he can properly diagnose a problem. Not too many years ago, you could easily get these from many of the companies that built your stuff. But now, few manufacturers make them readily available.