Roemer: Keeping schools closed has cost students dearly; more funds critical, but may not solve problem | GUEST COMMENTARY

On the other hand, CCPS is shedding enrolled students as parents seek alternatives to educate their children. This creates a potential long-term funding problem the commissioners must take very seriously. They need to make sure CCPS has done its due diligence, has accurately determined the reasons why students have left, and has taken the steps necessary to effectively address the problem going forward. If CCPS is just assuming the students who left will return when the public schools eventually do reopen, they are rolling the dice, and it will be Carroll’s taxpayers who will foot the bill if they lose that bet.