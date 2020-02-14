Community Voices (Davidson): We should not allow institutionalized cheating in government

The impeachment trial confirmed my suspicions. Those who have seized power over the decades from both parties have deemed anything they do to obtain that result is not cheating. Those in the party that did it are fine with overlooking the methodology. My eyes were opened to the truth when in the house process one of the Republican questioners rattled off a long list of past presidents from both parties and the lengths they went to in order to get elected. Naively, I thought Nixon was the first. In many instances if something they were doing to seize power was illegal, once they got elected they passed a law to exclude the offense from punishment.