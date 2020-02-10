Four weeks later on Feb. 27, an act of arson burned the Reichstag down, and the Nazis immediately blamed their Communist rivals. Using his new position and the fire as justification for emergency measures, Hitler persuaded and coerced the rest of the government to willingly give him more power, and within a month, he successfully banned all competing political parties, had all Communist elected officials removed from office, arrested opponents, and manipulated the legislature to grant him absolute authority, all through the existing political processes. When President Hindenburg died the following year, every government employee and member of the military had to swear an oath to serve Hitler personally.