There’s a difference between legitimate, civil criticism or suggestions and verbal assaults. For example, a manager pulls aside a worker to say, “You usually do so well but in this case, you missed the boat. Let’s talk about ways to better handle this problem in the future.” Another manager comes into a room full of people, glares at one and yells, “You really messed up this time. That action cost us big and that’s unacceptable. Turn this around or you’ll have to go.”