When children are locked in cages, regardless of any circumstance, we are not respecting basic human rights. In the 21st century, it is unconscionable that so many of our fellow citizens are hungry, homeless, and virtually hopeless. We need legislatively enacted programs to aid the most vulnerable and provide paths of opportunity to move from helplessness to productive and fulfilling lives. Our country is not divided into makers and takers. Privilege is real. Privilege is not about guilt or an assault on white Christian culture. It is, however, a matter of accountability.