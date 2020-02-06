Saturday, Feb. 8 marks the third anniversary of the Patriots Resist Rally. For three years, a group of concerned citizens of Carroll County has rallied virtually every Saturday on Main Street across from the Westminster branch of the Carroll County Public Library from 1 to 2 p.m.
That is somewhere in the neighborhood of 150 Saturdays that a group of us have made a statement to our fellow Carroll countians.
What do we resist? The rally is an organic, grassroots movement to express our resistance to the erosion of social justice, basic decency, and common sense engineered by President Donald Trump, his base, and increasingly, the entire Republican Party. We resist by publicly standing up for and expressing our values.
We believe in science. We believe we are shepherds of the Earth. Even if conservatives wish to argue against the overwhelming scientific evidence that the Earth is warming, how do they justify stripping away regulations to keep water clean, to curb pollution, to sustain forests? We resist the destruction of the Earth.
We believe in basic human rights. Discrimination on any basis is wrong, no ifs, ands, or buts. Combating systemic and institutional racism is a duty for all Americans.
When children are locked in cages, regardless of any circumstance, we are not respecting basic human rights. In the 21st century, it is unconscionable that so many of our fellow citizens are hungry, homeless, and virtually hopeless. We need legislatively enacted programs to aid the most vulnerable and provide paths of opportunity to move from helplessness to productive and fulfilling lives. Our country is not divided into makers and takers. Privilege is real. Privilege is not about guilt or an assault on white Christian culture. It is, however, a matter of accountability.
We believe in diversity. America’s strength lies in its diversity. Biodiversity is crucial to support life and healthy regeneration. So, too, at a societal level, diversity promotes opportunities to create healthy and collaborative human relationships. We succeed when we work with each other rather than against each other. We regenerate a better world.
We believe in a free press. In general, mainstream print journalism and broadcast news provide a realistic view of the world around us. The press reports what politicians do. The press reports when politicians engage in questionable and illegal behavior. When the best and only defense is to accuse the press of lying and corruption, it calls Trump supporters to believe anything coming out of the president’s mouth. Democracy dies when a free press dies. Calling the mainstream media the enemy of the people is the classic first step descending to a totalitarian regime.
We believe in a civil society. We are losing our ability to get along with each other. This is blindingly clear politically and culturally. We have become split on the basic notion of truth. We have seen tragedies stemming from the hate that comes from fear and refusing to see “the other” as a worthy human being. Our rallies are marked by respect, politeness, and self-control. We do not bully or rant.
We believe in impartial justice. A trial that excludes any witness, including one who did not just observe Trump’s corrupt behavior but was asked to participate, destroys any semblance of justice. Period.
Why do we persist? We persist because over three years, the destruction of the moral values of this great nation has continued unabated.
We have reached a critical juncture in the undermining of our Constitution and core democratic principles in the farce called an impeachment trial. The evidence left no doubt that Donald Trump abused the office of the presidency in order to undermine a fair election in 2020. We resist the undermining of the basic assumptions of what it is to be a free American. Is this the party of Lincoln?
We persist because we have to.
Henry Reiff writes from Westminster.