There are two different and somewhat complex issues to be resolved. The first one is to assure that safety aviation experts and pilots must conclude that the 737 Max redesigned aircraft does not add any perceptible risk to air travel. My sense is that this is not far off, although Boeing has seriously underestimated this task to date and made some blunders. The second problem — and this could be more daunting — is that the flying public accepts this conclusion. This can often be more difficult given the degradation of confidence.