For years my brother has been saying, “This is a government of, by, and for the rich.” This is being exemplified in the presidency of Donald J. Trump.
Who else other than the rich could afford to go to all extremes to keep themselves above the laws that even a lot of innocent poor people fall prey to because they can’t afford to defend themselves? Trump boasted, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and wouldn’t lose any voters." Well, he didn’t murder anyone yet, though some would argue his hateful words have caused many people to die. So it is no surprise to anyone that the lawyer who defended O.J. Simpson against the murder he got away with is now representing Trump.
We all love to hate lawyers. I switched majors out of law when I realized I have a definite opinion about almost every issue and I could never represent someone I thought was guilty. Their job is to make the best case for their client as they can. Thus, whoever comes up with the big bucks gets their services. We’ve already seen two of the four lawyers in the House hearings say the direct opposite of what they had said at the Clinton impeachment. Alan Dershowitz signed on to do the same. It is clear the partisan Republicans don’t want to hear from witnesses under indictment because their testimony isn’t to be believed. Everything the lying president says is to be accepted as gospel truth.
I respected the call to put politics aside throughout the holiday season. I was enjoying my hiatus so much I was thinking of retiring. That was until I heard the arguments Saturday in defense of the POTUS. You see, I am certain the Ukraine incident happened exactly as the Democrats have described it. I wasn’t as sure that this was an impeachable offense though it probably comes close. I do believe the other charge of obstruction of Congress is impeachable. Thus, when his high-priced law team made the argument that he didn’t obstruct Congress because of a technicality in the law that doesn’t exist I immediately knew I had to write about this.
The party that hates Democrat judges because they make law from the bench when the Constitution clearly says that only Congress can make laws is trying to let the president make the laws. It is bad enough that the president can change regulations as we watch a host of those flip-flopping in the first weeks of a new party taking office. So here we are arguing the president can change the Constitution on Congress’s ability to request documents for an impeachment inquiry. Say what? We want the president to be able to defy Congress to allow him to have free rein over the entire government. The government the Constitution clearly wants to be shared equally by all three branches of government. The House repeatedly made legal requests for documents and the POTUS repeatedly refused to give them anything. This is not how it works. His lawyers had a lot of chutzpah even implying this.
I have been fully invested in the stock market from well before Trump took office and I have prospered nicely under his influence. I am all for controlling the immigration process and other than the few inhumanities am happy with this. I can see why people don’t want to see him go.
Unfortunately there is more to this than just our happiness. Allowing him to establish a dictatorship (that’s what it is called when a single entity has full power over the entire process) will come back against us in spades when a liberal democrat assumes the same role. The latest polls show Bernie Sanders surged this weekend in the first two primary states. I worked the polls during the midterm election and I saw the never Trumpers show up in record off-year turnout numbers. Michael Bloomberg says he is prepared to spend $1 billion to defeat Trump.
The Republicans are banking the economy will guarantee four more years. As a long-time investor I can tell you when the bull has been running for such a long stretch the biggest sign it is about to retreat is when the average man on the street is jumping on the bandwagon and that is exactly what I am seeing now. The Fed does everything it can to hide true inflation numbers so it doesn’t have to pay full COLAs. The indicator I use is showing it is far higher than they are letting on. This is significant as raising interest rates is the way to stem inflation. Trump will do everything he can to prevent this from happening. There are several sectors that are ahead of themselves and will either correct individually or will create a bubble.
It is a very real possibility that come election day we could be seeing a tumbling market and a Socialist commander-in-chief. Do we really want him to have “dictator” abilities? It is time to put partisan politics aside and start thinking about what is best for the country.
Steven Davidson writes from New Windsor.