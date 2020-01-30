The party that hates Democrat judges because they make law from the bench when the Constitution clearly says that only Congress can make laws is trying to let the president make the laws. It is bad enough that the president can change regulations as we watch a host of those flip-flopping in the first weeks of a new party taking office. So here we are arguing the president can change the Constitution on Congress’s ability to request documents for an impeachment inquiry. Say what? We want the president to be able to defy Congress to allow him to have free rein over the entire government. The government the Constitution clearly wants to be shared equally by all three branches of government. The House repeatedly made legal requests for documents and the POTUS repeatedly refused to give them anything. This is not how it works. His lawyers had a lot of chutzpah even implying this.