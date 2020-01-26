So: when someone visits our farm and says, “I wish I had this!” they’re not just being polite. A small farm like ours seems to frame a core belief that this is where most of us belong: in the country. For Baby Boomers, the farm fantasy began in the 1960s and ‘70s with the popularity of communes, off-the-grid self-sufficiency, and organic foods. Not much has changed since then, except the demise of communes and vast improvements in technology. Now the dream is more about individuals and their families getting their own piece of paradise and making it flourish. More than ever, there’s something of a retreat mentality in this. A hunkering down. An escape.