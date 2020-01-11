Having public trust of a complex piece of equipment is very important to the airlines. The mistakes made are egregious now in hindsight with the 737 Max. It’s unfortunate if Boeing has to layoff or reassign some of their talented and irreplaceable engineering and manufacturing staff. A big chunk of my tuition in undergraduate school was paid for by an aircraft manufacturer (Douglas Aircraft before they merged with McDonald), and I think it would be hard to replace these folks. They are also a significant contributor of our US economy.