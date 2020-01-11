I graduated with a degree in aerospace engineering the same year the Boeing 737 design rolled out. For my senior year, two-person teams had to “design” a light aircraft, as a two-semester project. This was on top of all of our other courses. A course in aircraft stability and control was taught in my junior year.
We were also taught to take an older design and “tweak it” rather than start entirely from scratch. This lessened the engineering and design time.
The bottom line, however, is that the aircraft must be stable in the sense that if the pilot takes his hands off the stick, the aircraft will not oscillate further around the horizontal pitch axis. It will “dampen.”
Certainly, Boeing has used this principle in every aircraft it has built, starting slightly over a hundred years ago.
Yet when the latest redesign of the 737 — now called the 737 Max — was finalized a few years ago, this tenet was no longer the case, since the larger fan jet engines had to be mounted differently to the wings to accommodate the larger diameter nacelle, which could interfere with the ground. This made the aircraft technically “unstable.”
Procedures for the pilots to compensate for this rare case of instability were developed. But this fact seems not to have been adequately communicated to the airlines or to the pilot or to the Federal regulators.
I worked in the aerospace industry for about 8 years after graduation but then transferred to the nuclear power industry. Aircraft striking nuclear power plants was a concern then — and still is as far as I know — and I worked on standards and statistical methods to calculate whether an airplane crash would compromise a nuclear power station. The estimated odds had to be less than one in 10 million per year.
Most aircraft accidents occur within 2 miles of an airport, generally aligned with the direction of the runway. Once the aircraft is airborne — and this is where the two accidents in Africa occurred — airline travel is incredibly safe. Boeing’s web page says 49% of airline crashes for commercial jets occur at a 15-second interval during landing.
For perspective, airline flying is about a thousand times safer than flying a small airplane piloted by yourself or a friend, on a per mile basis.
Yet 95% of the time a passenger survives an airline carrier crash during this landing period, also from the Boeing web page. This is consistent with my experience in impacting structures; the odds of survival and the impact on facilities is best case since airspeeds are the lowest, e.g. just above stall speeds.
On the other hand, infrequent “en route” crashes at altitude after takeoff and before landing often result in loss of all passengers — a total of 346 deaths in the two African air crashes. The proper design should have prevented this from happening.
The dilemma now facing the airline industry is: how did this basic design concept get so far off the rails? Economics and fuel savings seemed to over-shadow safety.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) looks compromised, the airlines are up the creek because they have so many back orders for the fuel thrifty 737 Max and apparently don’t have a Plan B in some cases. Boeing’s main competitor, Airbus, probably could not complete orders to replace the already assembled aircraft. Airlines will continue to use the older and slightly less fuel efficient models and presumably will pass the costs on to customers.
I probably can personally accept the very small risk increase, but I’m an engineer and enjoy the flight portion (not the TSA lines and delays) and can deal with it pretty well. My wife is a white-knuckle flier, so I’m not so sure she will fly 737 Max aircraft. She never before asked what kind of aircraft we were flying.
I think if I did the math there is probably a higher chance of getting killed driving to or from the airport. Secondly, getting seriously ill from food poisoning from the catered onboard meals would be a concern. Do I ask the limo driver if he is using a Ford or a Honda? Or ask if the pasta or chicken is the safer of the two meal options?
Having public trust of a complex piece of equipment is very important to the airlines. The mistakes made are egregious now in hindsight with the 737 Max. It’s unfortunate if Boeing has to layoff or reassign some of their talented and irreplaceable engineering and manufacturing staff. A big chunk of my tuition in undergraduate school was paid for by an aircraft manufacturer (Douglas Aircraft before they merged with McDonald), and I think it would be hard to replace these folks. They are also a significant contributor of our US economy.
It might be best for the public to appreciate the incredibly excellent overall safety record of commercial aircraft.
Dave Pyatt writes from Mount Airy. Email him at DPyatt2@verizon.com.