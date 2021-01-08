Community Voices: Carroll County will lose good teachers because of shocking school board decision to return to hybrid | COMMENTARY

I would put my money that your attrition for teachers will be significantly higher this year than in previous ones. This is why I feel the decision is short sighted. Tenured, good, compassionate teachers that have given their all for this county and the kids in it for years will be looking to take their talents elsewhere. Those that can will do it now and others will be looking for new jobs and will then quit, now they are well aware that the board does not value their well-being like other counties. That will have a larger long-term impact than these few months of hybrid learning you have pushed in the middle of a global pandemic. Much like someone in an abusive relationship, I can only hope they remain well and strong enough to leave this county to go to one where the board cares more about if they get sick than if there can be sports played.