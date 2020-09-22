Price: Transformation from love of country to disdain a part of left’s master plan | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

For one thing, I truly believe that “death to America” is not the attitude of a majority of our citizens. We might see it more and more but that might be because we are selectively shown these events by those who control the media, and they in turn have handlers driven by greed. The old phrase, “If it bleeds it leads” is relevant to this day. So only things for the most part that have shock value are newsworthy, not good news. Many forces have contributed to this condition, including and especially our education system.