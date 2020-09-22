Price: Transformation from love of country to disdain a part of left’s master plan | COMMUNITY COMMENTARY

Our nation recently observed the 19th anniversary of the most evil and heinous assault by freedom haters on our soil since 1941. I doubt there’s an American over the age of 25 who doesn’t remember where he or she was on that life altering day.
This year I spent the Sept. 11 playing in a golf tournament in southern Pennsylvania. When the round was over and just before we enjoyed lunch, a tired and hungry crowd of Americans stood with their hands over their hearts for a moment of silence, followed by a reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance. The venue included men, women and people of pretty much every race and color. Well, imagine that! I couldn’t help but notice that pretty much everyone was over the age of 40. Without doubt people of that age and older were raised learning a much different perspective of the country than young adults born around or just after 2001.
That said, no nation with the size and with political resolve of the United States can change from love of country to outright disdain and hatred without outside forces being involved. Nineteen years is just a single generation and national attitudes simply do not change 180 degrees in a generation. So what happened?
For one thing, I truly believe that “death to America” is not the attitude of a majority of our citizens. We might see it more and more but that might be because we are selectively shown these events by those who control the media, and they in turn have handlers driven by greed. The old phrase, “If it bleeds it leads” is relevant to this day. So only things for the most part that have shock value are newsworthy, not good news. Many forces have contributed to this condition, including and especially our education system.
Still, far too many incidents have occurred in the last 19 years for there not to be some sort of master plan. That plan no doubt began much earlier than 9/11, and the public should be aware of major handlers and financiers, such as George Soros, who are determined to destroy the USA. Where’s James Bond when you need him?
After centuries of Black oppression and several generations of positive improvement, Barack Obama was elected president. The racial environment then sadly began to deteriorate to a point where we now have racial unrest worse than in the 1960s. I can’t totally blame Obama because much pf the groundwork was laid in the ’60s with LBJ’s “war on poverty” welfare program. The major result of this effort was the unintentional destruction of the Black family unit. Until then, the vast majority of black men proudly supported their families. But after Uncle Sam became, in effect, the breadwinner, the father figure disappeared in far too many families. Today 70% of Black babies are born to unwed women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
And now, with the passing of Justice Ginsburg, the issue of abortion will be resurrected and even more unbridled anger will surface, further enraging the country. So very, very sad!!
Meanwhile, leftist educators, especially in colleges, began shutting down conservative viewpoints, in some cases even giving bad grades to students who didn’t concur with their opinions. Administrators idly stood by while liberals shouted down conservative speakers to the point where colleges are for the most part no longer a forum for the honest debate of ideas. They are just too hostile for many conservative speakers.
Our country exists and has thrived for over 200 years under a system of laws designed to protect our rights. That system is under assault as cities burn and the rule of our laws is ignored by many of our alleged leaders. The biggest question facing us then is, “Can we reverse the frightening direction in which we are heading, and how?”
Dave Price writes from Sykesville.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
For any member of the community who would like to submit a guest community voices column for publication consideration, it should be approximately 700 words and sent to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.