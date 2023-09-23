Chris Roemer: We need to become thinking adults again and ignore the political parties | COMMENTARY

In a recent appearance on the “The Joe Rogan Experience,” liberal commentator Bill Maher remarked:

”You can be woke, with all the nonsense that that now implies, but don’t say that somehow it’s an extension of liberalism. Because it’s most often actually an undoing of liberalism. You can have your points of view and your positions on these things but don’t try and piggyback on what I always believe. I have always believed, as liberals do for example, in a colorblind society.”

He went on to say, “the goal is to not see race at all, anywhere for any reason. That’s what liberals always believed all the way through [Barack] Obama, going back to [John F.] Kennedy, everybody, Martin Luther King. That’s not what the woke believe.

”They believe race is first and foremost the thing you should always see everywhere, which I find interesting because that used to be the position of the Ku Klux Klan. Again, you can have that position, but don’t say that’s a liberal position. You’re doing something very different.”

I’m glad Maher is saying these things. If a conservative were to say something similar, they would instantly be declared a racist, and that would be the end of it.

Perhaps coming from Maher, a few progressives might actually take a moment to consider what he’s saying.

Unfortunately, Americans have been conditioned to consider the source, not the idea.

For Republicans and Democrats, the ideas of the other party are to be discarded, criticized or ignored.

I’m convinced this is why President Joe Biden dismantled everything former President Donald Trump did to shore up our southern border. It didn’t matter if his ideas were working. If it was a Trump initiative, it needed to go. Honestly, I don’t think Biden’s thinking went any deeper than that, and the results speak for themselves.

I’m beginning to wonder if those currently calling on America to withdraw its support for Ukraine are being equally shallow.

America’s enemies learned long ago that to win a war against the United States, they need not defeat us militarily. They just need to wait us out. That’s been Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strategy from the beginning. He knows America will cut and run soon enough.

Americans lose interest very quickly, and it’s always easy to argue that rather than spending money to fund a war overseas, we should be spending that money on domestic priorities instead, even if we are on the right side of history and our actions are in our national self-interest.

But if we were to walk away from Ukraine now, we would be rewarding Russia’s aggression and the ramifications would be global. China would also almost certainly perceive it as a green light to launch its long-anticipated invasion of Taiwan.

From my perspective, Biden’s approach to confronting Russia in Ukraine has been pretty spot on. If he is to be criticized for anything, it’s for being too slow in making sure Ukraine gets the weapons it needs to win the war.

Yet even if there are Republicans who believe Biden’s strategy in Ukraine is correct, few would ever admit it.

Because of this reflexive partisan reaction to everything, half the country is willing to vote for Trump again, regardless of what he’s said or done, because they hate Democrats. The other half is willing to vote for Biden even if he is withering before the nation’s eyes, because they hate Republicans.

Nearly 70% of Democrats now think Biden is too old to be president, but that will not prevent most of them from voting for him in 2024, no matter how decrepit he becomes.

Trump seems to be running away with the race for the Republican Party’s nomination, despite his extraordinary narcissism and mounting legal difficulties. In fact, the more Democrats drag him through the courts, the stronger his support becomes.

Truth be told, from a policy perspective, my views align pretty closely to those of the former president, but I will not support his run for a second term. I find him personally repugnant.

I will not make a deal with the devil no matter how much he looks like an angel of light.

Actually, Trump doesn’t even make the effort.

If my kids had grown up to be anything like Trump, I would have considered myself a failure as a parent.

So where does that leave us? I have no idea.

All I know is, unless we move away from the current tribalism, which has been carefully and purposefully cultivated by both political parties, the dysfunction spreading through society like wild fire is likely to overtake us completely.

We need to stop blindly following our respective ideologies, and stop allowing politicians and the media to use us as pawns to promote their own selfish political and business interests.

Sometimes we act more like marionette puppets than thinking adults.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com