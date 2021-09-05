Chris Roemer: Policy of Democrats a gift to Republicans | COMMENTARY

Democrats are burning through political capital in a tsunami of progressive excess and incompetence that has awakened the American electorate to the dystopia they represent.
Crime is spinning out of control everywhere, yet progressives continue their push to defund the police. Rep. Cori Bush did a nice job recently explaining that because she’s a very important person, spending tens of thousands of dollars on her own private security, but for those who can’t afford that kind of protection, they should just suck it up and learn how to get along with fewer police in their neighborhoods. San Francisco now plans to pay people not to shoot each other.
On July 4, President Joe Biden declared “independence” from COVID-19 only to champion the re-institution of mask mandates and other restrictions a month later. In a matter of weeks, confusing and contradictory messaging has caused public opinion about how the nation is doing combating the virus to plunge from overwhelming optimism to widespread pessimism. Dr. Anthony Fauci now believes things should be getting back to normal next year sometime, maybe by spring.
Progressives demanded the president forget his oath to defend the Constitution by extending a rent moratorium the Supreme Court already declared unconstitutional. The president, once again choosing political expediency over principle, complied. Who cares if it’s unconstitutional. We don’t let details like that get in our way anymore.
The US-Mexican border is lawless, with criminal cartels making millions smuggling both drugs and people into the country. Immigrants are flooding across the border in numbers not seen in decades. And Cubans, who finally had the courage to challenge their government, took to the streets only to be ignored by Biden, who did nothing more than pay them lip service and ask them to please not come here.
Democrats are on pace to pass an obscene amount of new government spending. I can’t even keep track of how many trillions they’re talking about anymore. Suffice it to say, their plans would massively expand the size of the federal government and the American welfare state.
About $3.5 trillion, the amount progressives are currently proposing for “Human Infrastructure,” the new and improved term being used for, well, just about everything. That’s an obscene amount of money. Grasping how much is like contemplating the size of the universe. If you stacked $1 million in $100 bills, one on top of another, the stack you’d create would be about the height of the average chair, 3.3 feet. $3.5 trillion in $100 bills, one on top of another, would create a stack more than 2,000 miles high! Chew on that for a while.
Progressives continue to push critical race theory and other related philosophies in America’s schools much to the chagrin of parents everywhere, many of whom voted for Biden, but who are not likely to do so again if they are forced to choose between the president and what they perceive as the indoctrination of their children.
Inflation is taking hold, with prices for just about everything on the rise. Gasoline is hovering around $3 a gallon, exceeding $4 a gallon, or more, in some parts of the country. Pump a few trillion dollars more of government spending into the economy and double digit inflation is a certainty. That’s Economics 101, no matter what anybody tells you. Once here, inflation will only be eradicated with much pain and suffering.
After 20 years, thousands of dead and injured, and a couple trillion dollars, we’ve now abandoned Afghanistan to the Taliban again, leaving behind American citizens and allies to fend for themselves. Managing our withdrawal, Biden proved himself to be clueless and inept.
Biden gave his blessing to a Russian pipeline, enriching the Russian government and giving Putin increased leverage over Europe, while undercutting American energy suppliers and the country’s efforts to be energy independent. At the same time Biden shut down the Keystone Pipeline here at home, causing thousands to lose their jobs.
Meanwhile, Republicans bide their time. They know most Americans don’t support progressive policies. They know Biden was elected by middle-of-the-road Democrats who hoped he would govern as a moderate and bring sanity back to Washington. They know as long as Biden panders to the far left, his support will continue to erode. So, that’s exactly what Republicans are forcing him to do, and Bernie Sanders, Ilan Omar, and others of their ilk in Congress are only too happy to oblige. I’m pretty sure most people who voted for Biden didn’t count on him humiliating the country in Afghanistan while the whole world watched, either.
At this point, the only disappointment for Republicans is the next election isn’t taking place today.
Chris Roemer writes from Finksburg. Reach him at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com.