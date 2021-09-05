Chris Roemer: Policy of Democrats a gift to Republicans | COMMENTARY

Meanwhile, Republicans bide their time. They know most Americans don’t support progressive policies. They know Biden was elected by middle-of-the-road Democrats who hoped he would govern as a moderate and bring sanity back to Washington. They know as long as Biden panders to the far left, his support will continue to erode. So, that’s exactly what Republicans are forcing him to do, and Bernie Sanders, Ilan Omar, and others of their ilk in Congress are only too happy to oblige. I’m pretty sure most people who voted for Biden didn’t count on him humiliating the country in Afghanistan while the whole world watched, either.