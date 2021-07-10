Chris Roemer: Political correctness has run amok | COMMENTARY

Perhaps you heard about Dr. Aruna Khilanani’s lecture April 6 at Yale University’s School of Medicine entitled, “The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind.” Here’s a couple quotes from that lecture:
“I had fantasies,” Dr. Khilanani said, “of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body, and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a f***ing favor.”
She went on to say, “We keep forgetting that directly talking [to white people] about race is a waste of our breath. We are asking a demented, violent predator who thinks that they are a saint or a superhero, to accept responsibility. It ain’t gonna happen.”
If only young people everywhere could be exposed to such noble sentiments. But don’t think of Dr. Khilanani’s words as indoctrination. They’re just ideas for young people to chew on.
Closer to home, not too long ago a Gettysburg College alumnus named Bob Garthwait was forced to resign from the College’s Board of Trustees for an obvious display of anti-Semitism when he was a student 40 years ago. You see, it seems someone discovered a picture in Mr. Garthwait’s sophomore yearbook in which he and friends were dressed as Nazi’s for a TV-show-themed fraternity party. That’s to say, they were dressed as characters from “Hogan’s Heroes.” Garthwait was Sergeant Shultz. The picture was seen as indisputable evidence Garthwait is and was an anti-Semite. He resigned from the college’s Board of Trustees to stem the growing uproar, a victim of a campus culture that makes the ridiculous seem reasonable, unless, of course, one sees Sergeant Shultz as the face of anti-Semitism everywhere.
A couple months ago, Penn State’s Faculty Senate approved proposition AD84 – Preferred Name and Gender Identity Policy – which if implemented, will remove gendered and binary terms from Penn State course and program descriptions. Their recommendations include:
- Replacing he/him/his and she/her/hers with they/them/theirs or use non-gendered terms such as student, faculty member, staff member, etc.
- Replacing freshman/sophomore/junior/senior with first-year, second-year, third-year, fourth-year and beyond.
- Students beyond the fourth year should be referred to as “advanced-standing” students to avoid any negative connotation associated with students taking longer to complete their programs.
- Replace “underclassmen” and “upperclassmen” with “lower division” and “upper division.”
Personally, I could care less what Penn State does with its catalog, but you can bet this kind of thing won’t end there. I suspect it won’t be long before everyone on campus is compelled to abide by the new language rules, either through regulation or coercion. Members of the Penn State community who continue to use offensive words like “freshman”, “him/her” or “underclassman” will be shunned, shamed and ostracized.
And that really is how the indoctrination of students on college campuses is accomplished. Classroom instruction, speakers who fantasize about shooting people in the head, and rules about which words can and cannot be used all play a part, but the real engine of conversion, what drives so many students to simply acquiesce and accept the tenants of the new liberal faith is the enforcement mechanisms that bully, isolate and belittle those who resist until they either give in and convert, or give up and leave.
Either way, college cultures are constantly purifying themselves by eliminating anyone and anything that might corrupt the official progressive articles of faith. One might call that “systematic oppression.” In the end, the only people remaining on campus are the faithful who are fully prepared to proselytize to the newest crop of “first-year students in the lower division.”
The truth is, for all its talk about diversity, the left really has zero interest in intellectual diversity.
That same mechanism of bullying and shaming is also how the left works to change the broader culture. Once the elites have established new rules concerning race, or gender, or anything else on which they care to opine, anyone who fails to adhere to those rules is quickly labeled a racist, misogynist, a fascist, or one of a hundred other slurs used so ubiquitously they’ve become meaningless.
And that’s where we find ourselves today. Half the country considers anyone who doesn’t agree with them a “heretic.” Blind, stupid, ignorant people who hate what they can’t understand. And the other half, tired of being constantly told they are horrible people living in a horrible country, are so inured to the name calling they just don’t care anymore, even when legitimate concerns are raised.
You know, I’m beginning to think you can take this political correctness stuff too far.
