Chris Roemer: Political correctness has run amok | COMMENTARY

Closer to home, not too long ago a Gettysburg College alumnus named Bob Garthwait was forced to resign from the College’s Board of Trustees for an obvious display of anti-Semitism when he was a student 40 years ago. You see, it seems someone discovered a picture in Mr. Garthwait’s sophomore yearbook in which he and friends were dressed as Nazi’s for a TV-show-themed fraternity party. That’s to say, they were dressed as characters from “Hogan’s Heroes.” Garthwait was Sergeant Shultz. The picture was seen as indisputable evidence Garthwait is and was an anti-Semite. He resigned from the college’s Board of Trustees to stem the growing uproar, a victim of a campus culture that makes the ridiculous seem reasonable, unless, of course, one sees Sergeant Shultz as the face of anti-Semitism everywhere.