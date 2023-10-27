Chris Roemer: A growing and sinister strain of hateful antisemitism reaches Congress | COMMENTARY

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, speaks during a rally at the National Mall during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Washington on Oct. 20. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Students continue to protest on college campuses across the country. Apparently, all you have to do to feel morally superior these days is join the crowd and chant some facile slogan that rhymes.

At the University of Pennsylvania, students chanted, “Israel, Israel, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.” Pretty snappy, huh?

At California State University Long Beach, the chants were, “From Palestine to the Philippines, stop the U.S. War machine,” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

For most students, their thinking doesn’t take them any deeper than the slogans they chant. If it rhymes, it must be profound.

I knew everything when I was 19, too.

Until these students grow up, it’s probably best not to put too much stock in what they say and do, unless of course, they break the law. Then we can teach them important lessons about natural consequences, which many of these students seem to sorely need.

Like, if you cut off a baby’s head, there’s bound to be a reaction.

Israeli first responder, Moshe Melalev, described the aftermath he witnessed of Hamas’ malevolence toward one Israeli family. The terror group killed the father and gouged his eyes out. They cut the breasts off his wife and chopped off the leg of his daughter.

The sad reality is, as long as students are on campus, professors and other radicals who appreciate how easy it is to beguile young minds, are uniquely placed to take full advantage of a student’s innocence and naïveté. For some students, it’s nearly impossible to break through the kind of immersive intellectual manipulation to which they are subjected daily.

Unfortunately, what might appear to be little more than reckless youthful rhetoric is actually masking a growing and sinister strain of hateful antisemitism.

That hate has now metastasized to the halls of Congress.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan recently addressed a pro-Palestinian rally that made its way to the U.S. Capitol. There, the protesters chanted, “No more weapons, no more war, ceasefires what we’re calling for.”

Typically sophomoric, but you have to admit, it is a step up from the chant Tlaib led at a rally back in 2019: “We are ready to impeach the motherf***er.”

Not very artful, is it. It doesn’t even rhyme. It just doesn’t have the kind of musical cache a proper chant needs to give the illusion of intellectual depth.

Underneath all the callow incantation is a moral relativism that is far more worrisome than the youthful passion of those protesting on campus, and the simple ditties they sing.

In January 2021, after the protests that spilled into the U.S. Capitol building, Gayook Wong, MSW (Masters of Social Work), writing for Psychology Today, described the causes of mob mentality:

Deindividuation — when people are part of a group, they experience a loss of self-awareness.

when people are part of a group, they experience a loss of self-awareness. Identity — when people are part of a group, they can lose their sense of individual identity.

when people are part of a group, they can lose their sense of individual identity. Emotions — being part of a group can lead to heightened emotional states, be that excitement, anger, hostility, etc.

being part of a group can lead to heightened emotional states, be that excitement, anger, hostility, etc. Acceptability — behaviors usually seen as unacceptable become acceptable when others in a group are seen carrying them out.

behaviors usually seen as unacceptable become acceptable when others in a group are seen carrying them out. Anonymity — people feel anonymous within a large group, which reduces their sense of responsibility and accountability.

people feel anonymous within a large group, which reduces their sense of responsibility and accountability. Diffusion of responsibility — being part of a group creates the perception that violent or unacceptable behavior is not a personal responsibility but a group one. The larger the group or crowd, the more likely there will be deindividuation and diffusion of responsibility.

Surely, if Wong’s description of mob mentality accurately describes the reasons why things got so out of control on Jan. 6, that description is relevant to the protests sweeping America’s institutions of “higher learning.”

The natural psychological magnetism of the mob, combined with the validation members of Congress like Tlaib provide, makes the power of the mob almost irresistible to those who have yet to develop full mastery of their emotions.

I suspect Tlaib knew this when she immediately attributed the destruction of a Gazan hospital to the Israeli defense forces, and then refused to acknowledge her “mistake” when it became clear it was a malfunctioning Hamas rocket that caused the death and destruction.

In so doing, Tlaib proved she is willing to say anything to achieve her desired ends. I don’t care how justified she believes the Palestinian cause to be, with so much at stake, stoking hate with a lie is inexcusable, and appalling even by Congressional standards.

Tlaib’s words and actions suggest the worst about her. Indeed, maybe she really should be removed from Congress, as some are suggesting.

At a minimum, that would afford the congresswoman time to hone her political chanting skills. Perhaps she could try this:

“We don’t care where the truth may lay, the kids will believe whatever we say.”

I know, it’s not grammatically correct. I guess I’m not very good at this protest stuff.

“Truth is not what you want it to be; it is what it is, and you must bend to its power or live a lie.” — Miyamoto Musashi

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com