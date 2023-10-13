Chris Roemer: Joe Biden’s presidency is causing incalculable harm on so many fronts | COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden, center, leaves with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, and Vice President Kamala Harris, left, after speaking Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, about the war between Israel and the militant Palestinian group Hamas. (Evan Vucci/(AP Photo/Evan Vucci))

Last Saturday, in a sneak attack, Hamas killed more than 1,000 Israeli citizens, wounding thousands more. Those numbers continue to climb.

As others have noted, it was Israel’s 9/11.

President Joe Biden wants you to believe the $6 billion he recently released to the Iranians will only be spent on food, medicine and for other humanitarian purposes.

Let me ask you, if you had a $1,000 mortgage payment, and I gave you $1,000 with the stipulation it had to be used to make that payment, wouldn’t you then have the $1,000 you would have used to pay your mortgage to spend on something else?

Far more significantly, however, is Biden’s refusal to enforce the economic sanctions that were put in place to deny Iran the resources it uses to ensure Hamas remains an existential threat to the Jewish state.

The president’s neglect in this regard is indefensible, and has accomplished nothing other than to make Iran far richer than it would have been otherwise. As a result, Iran is much more capable of spreading death and destruction throughout the Middle East and around the world.

If any doubt remained that Biden is the worst president this country has seen in a very long time, that doubt evaporated last weekend.

At this point, there are only two things that can save us from the incalculable harm Biden’s presidency is causing on so many fronts.

First, Democrats must realize they have to put the country’s interests above their own, and act to prevent Biden from doing anymore damage than he’s already done.

Second, the mainstream media must begin doing its job instead of providing cover for Biden’s catastrophic policy decisions and unbelievably poor judgment.The man is a walking disaster, a bumbling fool who now has innocent blood on his hands.

How much crime is enough? How many inner city youth have to be murdered? How many retailers have to be robbed? How many children have to die of fentanyl poisoning? How many millions of illegal immigrants is enough.

How high do prices and interests rates have to climb? How many female athletes need to have their records shattered by men who prefer to call themselves woman? How feckless does the United States have to become overseas?

How many Israelis have to die because our president appeases those sworn to destroy them?

Biden has got to get his head out of … the sand and recognize that Iran is pure evil. It will use every dollar we allow it to have to commit malevolent acts whenever it can.

Because of Biden’s appeasement, the U.S. now faces a situation eerily similar to the Iran Hostage catastrophe of the 1970s.

Among the untold number of Israeli men, woman, children and elderly taken hostage by Hamas during its barbaric sweep through southern Israel, are American citizens. Hamas is threatening to cut off their heads. That’s not to mention the 27 American citizens Hamas simply murdered, according to numbers released Thursday.

Iran needs to be brought to its knees, not coddled in the vain hope it might behave itself, and Hamas needs to be destroyed. Further, any organization that comes to Hamas’ aid, like Hezbollah, needs to be destroyed as well.

As Michael Herzog, Israel’s ambassador to the United States pointed out, proportional to their relative populations, a terrorist attack resulting in 1,000 dead Israelis is equivalent to almost 40,000 Americans being killed on 9/11.

The U.S. took extraordinary steps after 9/11 to destroy terrorist groups like Al Qaeda and ISIS to ensure there would never be another 9/11 on American soil.

Why should we expect Israel to react any differently?

Yet not surprisingly, even after last weekend’s carnage, Reps. Ilan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib believe there is a moral equivalency between Israel and the United States, and Hamas and the Taliban.

Tlaib decided against flying the Israeli flag outside her office to show support for the Jewish state. Instead, she’s flying the Palestinian flag. Tlaib also blames Israel for the attack.

The day after Hamas’ savagery against the Jewish people, Ocasio-Cortez was already calling for “an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation.”

As for Biden, he now has two wars that can be attributed to his perceived weakness in the world by America’s adversaries.

If Russia had any concerns about what Biden’s reaction might be, those concerns certainly didn’t stop it from invading Ukraine. I’m sure Iran and Hamas are counting on Biden to constrain Israel’s response to this latest assault against its people.

Right now, we just need to stay out of Israel’s way. Israel has the ability and resolve to degrade Hamas and Hezbollah to a point where they will never again be a threat to anyone. We simply need to give them the space and time they need to get the job done.

But it is up to the Democratic Party and the American voters to do something to counter the threat Biden represents to our own country.

Let’s hope our next president, rather than giving Iran billions of dollars and allowing it to freely sell millions of barrels of oil a day to fund terrorist activities, instead has the spine to give the ayatollahs exactly what they deserve.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com