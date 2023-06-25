Chris Roemer: Progressive ideology has infected every aspect of American culture | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Let’s suppose for a moment a group of men wearing hijabs were known for mocking Muslim women, belittling the Islamic faith and ridiculing the teachings of Muhammad.

My guess is their bigotry would be roundly condemned.

By everyone except the Los Angeles Dodgers, that is. The Dodgers would praise the group and give it a “Hero” award.

Despite the enlightenment the left ascribes to itself, it seems to me it has become everything it once said it hated about the right.

Too many on the left today are arrogant, closed-minded, insensitive and look down their noses at at anyone who believes differently than they do.

The left has taken it upon itself to act as the nation’s word and thought police. Violators of the authorized progressive orthodoxy are routinely attacked by threatening their ability to make a living, public shaming and economic blackmail.

Progressive ideology has infected every aspect of American culture, in both the public and private sectors. That this infection is so widespread, is a testament to how successful the left has been in tearing down traditional values and replacing them with values more to their liking.

And those values are neither negotiable or capable of existing in concert with people or groups who hold different points of views.

Liberal values are the only values that are acceptable. You either abandon your faith or personal convictions, and get on board, or the left feels perfectly justified destroying you.

It’s the left who hates in this country, not the right. It’s progressives who are closed-minded, intolerant and bigoted, not conservatives.

Gerald Garth, left, stands with members of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Sister Unity, center, and Sister Dominia as they honored during LGBTQ+ Pride Night prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants on June 16 in Los Angeles. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is an anti-Catholic hate group. They might wrap themselves in the pride flag, but their behavior does not elevate the LGTBQ community, it demeans a faith embraced by 62 million Americans and 1.3 billion people worldwide.

The sisters held a “Condom Savior Mass” in Union Square in San Francisco. At the event, they featured “the Latex Host” and referred to Jesus as “the Condom Savior.” They also burned the pope in effigy.

They served holy communion wafers and tequila to the congregation at a mock Mass.

The group hosts pub crawls mocking the Stations of the Cross.

The sisters held a Good Friday event where they sponsored a fetish fashion show that provided “a chance to get spanked and free “Sticky Buns.”

The LA Chapter of The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence mock the faith with the motto “Go forth and sin some more!”

The moral decay is astounding.

There can be little doubt, American society is moving further and further away from God, and the further we move from God, the more He removes Himself from us, turning us over to the depravity we seem to prefer.

We have reached a point in our national history where not only are groups like the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence tolerated, we now even honor and glorify them with “Community Hero Awards.”

We invent and embrace new ways of doing evil all the time, and then call it good.

Someone dancing, using a crucifix as a stripper pole, with an individual depicting Jesus Christ attached, is pretty inventive.

As a Christian, it’s hard to imagine something more offensive — or in progressive parlance, triggering. Progressives worry about triggering everyone else in the world. Why are they so unconcerned about the sensitivities of Christians?

That the people defending this kind of behavior are the same people who say they are the champions of tolerance, compassion and acceptance belies any pretense they actually represent these virtues.

Progressives want you to believe using the wrong pronoun is hate, but using the crucifix as a stripper pole is just performance art of some kind.

It is this sort of extremism that is driving Americans away from progressive ideology, and offering Republicans one last chance to regain the culture by beginning the process of reversing the damage progressives have inflicted on this country.

Progressives have simply gone too far, and the American people have had enough.

According to USA Today, “A new poll from Gallup found that 38% of Americans say they are conservative or very conservative on social issues — a nearly 30% increase since 2021. Those identifying as liberals declined [from 34% to 29%].”

What Republicans need is a leader who can tap into the growing backlash against all the progressive claptrap, without alienating moderate voters who ultimately determine the outcome of elections.

Moderates, too, are fed up with where progressives have taken us, but they will not vote for someone they find personally repugnant.

The question is, will Republicans seize the moment? Will they take advantage of the opportunity the left’s excesses have given them to take back government, and to begin the process of healing the land?

Or will they sacrifice this last chance to redeem American society on the altar of Donald Trump?

The stakes could not be higher.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com