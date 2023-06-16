Chris Roemer: It’s time for Republicans to let go of Donald Trump | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Democratic Party would go so far off the rails without Donald Trump as a foil, it would never be able to cobble together enough votes to win the White House or hold majorities in either the House or Senate.

Democratic extremism has put Republicans in a position to control all three branches of government for years to come, giving the party a golden opportunity to chart a new course for this country.

Trump stands in the way of this prospect becoming a reality.

You might love Trump, but more people hate him. Democrats have been very successful painting Trump, and by extension all Republicans, as the devil incarnate.

They want you to believe every Republican is a Trump clone or wannabe who carries spears and wears horned fur hats. It’s why Democratic politicians say, “Extreme right-wing MAGA Republicans” every opportunity they get.

It’s the only argument they have.

The policies of today’s Democratic Party are not only ludicrous, if they weren’t so destructive they’d be laughable. But as long as all Democrats have to do to counter any opposition is to utter the name, “Donald Trump,” they will continue to win elections.

If Trump was no longer available as a convenient excuse for everything, and Democrats actually had to defend their policies on the merits, they wouldn’t have a chance at the ballot box.

You can argue all you want that the only thing that should matter to voters is Trump’s policies, but the fact is, people do care about his abrasive personality, and you’re ignoring reality if you think they don’t.

I don’t have to detail here what it is about Trump’s personality people find repulsive. Others who write in this space discuss the former president ad nauseam.

Whether you think people should hate Trump or not is irrelevant. The fact is, millions do, and it is highly unlikely you will ever convince any of them they shouldn’t.

What this country needs is a president who champions Trump-like policies, but one who doesn’t have the emotional maturity of the average middle school student.

A president who treats women with a little respect would be nice, too. And someone who hasn’t been indicted by the DOJ would certainly be a plus.

There is no doubt Trump is being treated differently than others whose transgressions the DOJ chose not pursue. Democrats have been out to get the man from the beginning. The swamp rose up and threw everything it could at him.

When the history of this period is written, the thrust of that history will have less to do with Trump’s misdeeds than it will with a government bureaucracy that was used as a weapon to takedown a political opponent.

Then again, it is also quite possible the former president is guilty of the charges leveled against him.

Right or wrong, an aura of unseemliness has attached itself to Trump, which makes it impossible for him to win enough votes to be re-elected.

Trump’s legal difficulties might not be the kind of baggage that sours your opinion of the former president, but it is the kind of baggage that will prevent him from winning a general election.

Republicans have to decide if they want power or if they want Trump? They can’t have both and the sooner Republicans realize the two are mutually exclusive, the sooner the party can move on to wresting power back from the Democrats and returning this country to some semblance of normalcy.

Only a narrow slice of the electorate is comprised of truly persuadable voters, people who may lean one way or the other, but for whom certain issues or circumstances can cause them to consider candidates diehard partisans would never consider.

In 2016, these voters drifted to Trump and made the difference in his beating Hillary Clinton.

These same voters, fed up with all the drama of the Trump presidency, and put off by his ugly demeanor, drifted to Biden in 2020. They are not likely to drift back.

Trump’s toxic influence on Republican candidates for Congress manifested itself during the last midterms. That influence kept Republicans from taking control of the Senate and nearly cost the party the majority in the House.

If Trump is the Republican nominee, he will have the same impact on next year’s Congressional elections.

You cannot govern if you can’t win elections.

Either Republicans choose a different nominee, or they better get used to living in a world created by Democrats, who will continue to enact policies systematically destroying every aspect of American society.

Trump is a distraction which Democrats skillfully use to keep the spotlight off of themselves and their destructive policies. They hide behind the former president’s excesses, his legal difficulties, his abrasive personality and his endless capacity to be as unlikable as possible.

It’s time for Republicans to seize the incredible opportunity staring them in the face.

It’s time to let Trump go.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com