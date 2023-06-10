Chris Roemer: We need to hold those breaking the law accountable or there will be more crime | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

I was in Royal Farms not long ago getting a Coke Slushie.

As I waited to get to the machine that dispenses what unfortunately is becoming an all-too-frequent frozen indulgence for me, I watched a woman fill a large cup with ice and lemonade. She put a lid on the cup, stuck in a straw and walked toward the door.

As she passed the clerk at the register, she held up her cup, said, “Just water,” and left.

She stole a lemonade.

She was so insouciant about what she did, it took me a second to process what I had just seen.

When I was a little kid, my mother would occasionally take me to the corner candy store, which had piles of treats sitting in bins everywhere.

Jawbreakers. Atomic FireBalls. The candy “Dots” on paper strips. Candy necklaces and bracelets. Necco wafers and wax lips. Even candy cigarettes.

Remember those dumb things? White candy shaped like a cigarette with a pink tip. You bought them in a box that looked like a pack of cigarettes. I guess the idea was to give little kids the opportunity to practice smoking for when they got older.

Anyway, once when Mom wasn’t looking, I helped myself to a few pieces of Bazooka bubble gum. Later, when Mom found the gum, she grabbed me by the arm and dragged me back to the store. I will never forget how ashamed I felt as I tried to explain to the store owner what I had done and offered my apology.

I also knew I would have to deal with my father when he got home from work.

Lesson learned. It’s wrong to steal, even when the value of what you’re stealing is minimal.

Things aren’t as cut and dry as they used to be. Everything is relative now. There are no longer any absolutes.

“Thou Shalt Not Steal,” has become “Thou Shalt Not Steal, unless ... .” Fill in the blank with whatever caveat you like.

Recently in Chicago, hundreds of teens organized on social media, descended on the city, where they vandalized property, attacked passerbys, set cars on fire, broke into businesses, brawled with each other, clashed with police and generally created mayhem for two consecutive nights.

Actually, Lori Lightfoot, who was Chicago’s outgoing mayor at the time, chided a news reporter for using the word, “mayhem” to characterize the turmoil. “I’m not going to use your language,” she told the reporter, “which I think is wrong, to say it was ‘mayhem.’ ”

She went on to say, “The vast majority of the young people who came downtown, came downtown because it was great weather and an opportunity to enjoy the city. That’s absolutely and entirely it.”

Two minors were wounded when someone in the crowd opened fire.

Lightfoot’s successor, Mayor Brandon Johnson, responded to the violence this way:

“In no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend. It is unacceptable and has no place in our city,”

But then came the caveat.

“However,” it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities.”

To paraphrase the mayor-elect, “It’s really not their fault. I wish the kids wouldn’t destroy things, but what do you expect? They have nothing else to do.”

I think back to when I was growing up in Taneytown and wonder what would have happened to me if I had lit a police car on fire or trashed a local business. It wouldn’t have been pretty, I can tell you that. I doubt seriously if Mayor Henry Reindollar would have made any excuses for me, either.

When I watched the video of the kids in Chicago “letting off steam” (to use a phrase Lightfoot and Johnson might find preferable to “mayhem”), or when I witness someone stealing something as mundane as a glass of lemonade, I ask myself why did they do it?

Either they don’t know it’s wrong, which I doubt, or they just don’t care because they have no fear of being caught and held accountable for their actions.

Would you risk stealing a $1.89 lemonade if it meant being arrested for shoplifting? Maybe you would, if you thought you would be home before the ice melted.

And the kids? They record each other breaking all kinds of laws, and then post it online. How worried can they be?

If you make excuses for lawbreakers and don’t hold them accountable for their crimes, don’t be surprised if there’s more crime.

Ultimately, the answer to crime lies in good parenting. If you want to do something to reduce crime, a good place to start might be dragging your kids back to the candy store when you find they stole a couple pieces of bubble gum.

If you do, they’ll be less likely to grow up to be someone who feels no qualms about stealing a lemonade, much less light a car on fire.

“Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” Proverbs 22:6

If for whatever reason that doesn’t stick, it would be nice if our justice system took it from there, but that’s just not the way it is anymore.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com