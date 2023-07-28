Chris Roemer: What would America look like if there were no political parties? | COMMENTARY

Former Democratic Speaker of the House Dick Gephardt says democracy can best be served by limiting the number of choices the American people have when picking a president.

Only in the hyper-partisan, “party-first, country-second” world in which we live could a politician argue with a straight face that having more choices is bad for democracy.

Nevertheless, the Democratic Party has assigned Gephardt the task of devising a plan to convince you to never support any candidate put forward by the No Labels political movement, which was established to foster centrism and bipartisanship.

More choices might be bad for the Democratic and Republican parties, but it is not bad for democracy.

Gephardt argues there is no way any unaffiliated candidate can win, therefore, any such candidate would serve no purpose other than to be a spoiler.

Translation — an independent candidate may result in the American people not re-electing Joe Biden.

So if you’re Gephardt, what do you do to get the job done.

You play the card Democrats have been playing for years, and which they will continue to play for as long as we let them — the all-powerful Donald Trump card.

No matter the issue, no matter what the problem, no matter the circumstances or the time of day, playing the Trump card is the Democratic response to everything.

To that end, expect Gephardt to work overtime trying to convince you a No Labels candidate would do little more than siphon votes from Biden. From his perspective, that means a vote for any unaffiliated candidate is, in essence, a vote for Trump.

I’m not sure why Gephardt believes a candidate outside the two dominant parties can’t win. If an “outsider” would like to take a run at the White House, why shouldn’t they have the opportunity to earn the votes of the American people?

Who says all presidents must be either a Republican or a Democrat?

The last I checked, there is nothing in the Constitution that reserves the presidency for any political party.

A person must be 35 years old. They must also be a natural born citizen and a resident of the United States for at least 14 years, but the Constitution says nothing about a person’s party affiliation.

In fact, the founders had grave concerns about the destructive influence of political parties on the new republic they worked so hard to create.

You will recall George Washington warned that political parties led by unscrupulous leaders over time will rob the American people of the power to control their own government. Once these parties seize power, he predicted, they will govern in a way that promotes their own self-interest rather than what’s in the best interest of the country.

Sound familiar?

Once party affiliated politicians get into office, as long as they do what they’re told to do, they can count on their party working hard to prevent the voting public from ever removing them from office. As a result, politicians owe their allegiance first to the party, not to the citizens they represent.

I know it’s chic these days to view the founders in an unflattering light, but the prescience of these men was sometimes nothing short of amazing.

What would America look like if there were no political parties?

Imagine a world where elected officials were free to vote their consciences rather than how their party leaders tell them they must vote.

Political parties are like drug dealers who control our elected officials. The drug they peddle is cash and our politicians do whatever they have to, to make sure their supply is never interrupted.

If a politician doesn’t play ball, their party simply threatens to withhold the cash they need to stay in power, and like any addict, just the thought of going without terrifies them. So they become beholden to whichever party they belong.

Both parties have hundreds of millions of dollars available to them that they use to divide us, manipulate our views and force elected officials to do their bidding. They actively work to destroy any party member who refuses to toe the line. Take Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., for example.

Is that why we vote people into office? To be good party toadies?

If the No Labels movement does run a candidate next November, Americans might have a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to send both parties a very clear message. Either you stop with the hyper-partisanship and start putting the interests of the American people first, or we are perfectly willing to send you packing.

Needless to say, that’s an outcome the two parties fear, so get ready for a wave of apocalyptic predictions of what will happen if an independent candidate enters the race.

But people like Gephardt have it backward.

The predicted political apocalypse might very well come, but not because an unaffiliated candidate runs for president. If it comes, it will be because the American people voted into the White House another “party-first” politician, who is a product of the same self-serving political power structure that has brought this country to its current sorry state.

The arrogance of the two dominant parties is astounding.

“Sorry, we have arranged things so only a Republican or a Democrat can become president. Anyone else need not apply.”

Neither the Republican nor Democratic Party has an exclusive right to the White House. They may think they do, but they don’t.

This country needs more choices, not less.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com