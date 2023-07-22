Chris Roemer: It’s actually progressives who are the real extremists in this country | COMMENTARY

Emboldened by an activist Supreme Court, which allowed it to achieve through the judiciary what it could never hope to achieve through the legislative process, the left adopted lofty objectives.

No longer would progressives work to simply improve society. They would now work to completely transform it.

Through shaming and intimidation, progressives became very skilled at silencing Americans who opposed their views on a wide range of issues.

Those who resisted were ostracized, reputations destroyed, jobs lost, businesses boycotted and a general atmosphere of strained uneasiness swept across the country.

Progressives gained control of the nation’s colleges and universities where they trained the next generation of teachers, journalists, HR professionals, business executives — even religious leaders — who would do the work of creating the long-anticipated new progressive culture.

Progressives used the nation’s schools, not to win proselytes, but to cultivate them through indoctrination. The left groomed true believers by catching them young and filling their impressionable minds with progressive theology.

The strategy worked and students grew to become adults who accepted as true everything they had been conditioned to believe.

Then, against all odds, Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton to become president.

For all his faults, Trump gave millions of Americans the courage they needed to push back against the left’s bullying and destructive influence on society. Americans learned the name calling and character assassination, long hallmarks of progressive argument, could be effectively countered with little more than indifference.

Three Trump Supreme Court appointments and 234 Circuit and District Trump-appointed judges later, progressive legislators found they could no longer rely on the federal judiciary to do their work for them.

Then came COVID, and a light was shined on what had been going on in schools largely unnoticed for years, and parents began to grasp the extent that the progressive doctrine had infected the education of their children.

Further, corporations, long intimidated into doing the left’s bidding, began to realize the right also had a voice, which they could no longer afford to ignore. And with Bud Light’s precipitous and enduring drop in sales, the private sector gained a new appreciation for the risks associated with being openly “woke.”

The tables have turned, and progressives are reacting with alarm.

All Republicans are cast as right-wing fanatics. Parents are called domestic terrorists.

Any Supreme Court ruling that does not align with how progressives would like the court to rule is now framed as extremism run amok.

But Americans are now realizing it’s actually progressives who are the real extremists, and every time they open their mouths, they tend to prove it.

It’s progressives who can’t define what a woman is, and who are OK with biological men competing in female sporting events.

It’s progressives who insist a woman has the right to abort her child up to and including the day that child is born.

It’s progressives who believe homelessness, drug use and crime are the fault of everyone except the homeless, drug user and criminal.

It’s progressives who see no need to limit the exposure of elementary school students to sexually explicit material in school libraries, and that any effort to do so constitutes a “book ban.”

It’s progressives who believe the government knows better than parents what’s best for their children, and that schools should have veto power over parental decisions they don’t like.

By opposing school choice, progressive politicians and their teacher union collaborators have condemned generations of poor, disadvantaged children to lives of poverty and misery.

Still, progressives are not likely to admit anytime soon their policies are extreme and have led this country to the precipice of disaster.

Progressives cling to their failed ideologies with bulldog tenacity irrespective of the reality around them, and they have proven themselves quite capable of doing just about anything to get their way.

Still, in winning back America, conservatives must be cautious..

This country was not lost to the progressive left overnight. It will not be reclaimed overnight, either. The process of reclamation will occur incrementally.

In the meantime, progressives can focus on things like remaking “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Apparently, Disney’s original is offensive on every level, from the color of Snow White’s skin to the seven dwarfs who are said to be demeaning to little people.

My personal favorite is the concern of Kazue Muta, a Japanese sociology professor and so-called “expert on workplace sexual harassment,” who claims “Snow White” promotes “quasi-compulsive obscene sexual acts on an unconscious partner.” After all, Prince Charming did not get Snow White’s consent before awakening her with a kiss.

Comical, I know, but it is precisely the kind of thinking found on college campuses everywhere, and which professors regularly insist their students adopt.

I’ll tell you what, while progressives are worrying about that sort of thing, the rest of us can get to work making crime illegal again.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com