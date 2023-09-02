Chris Roemer: It’s time for frustrated voters to look at independent presidential candidates | COMMENTARY

Dave Rubin, a prominent YouTube podcaster, who calls himself, “The Why I left the Left Guy” said:

”Today’s progressivism has become a faux-moral movement hurling charges of racism, bigotry, xenophobia, homophobia, Islamophobia and a slew of other meaningless buzzwords at anyone they disagree with.

“The battle of ideas has been replaced by a battle of feelings, and outrage has replaced honesty. Diversity reigns supreme unless it’s that pesky diversity of thought. This isn’t the recipe for a free society, it’s a recipe for authoritarianism.”

I believe a majority of Democrats have real concerns about where their party is taking this country, but they’ve been silenced into near irrelevance by its most extreme members.

It is this “silent majority” of Democrats who must send a clear message to their party leaders that they will no longer tolerate the lunacy of its most radical elements.

Michael Shellenberger, who lives in San Francisco and is a lifelong Democrat, at 17 years old went to Nicaragua to assist the Socialist revolution there. He had a long association with the George Soros organization and ran for governor of California last year as an independent. He explained why this way:

”I could no longer be a Democrat given what I knew about the party’s responsibility in causing the homelessness crisis.”

He went on to say, “To some extent I’ve moderated, but the left is just different now. They’ve gone absolutely crazy with things like identity politics and have just gotten really nasty and intolerant.”

For many lifelong Democrats, the party left them long ago, but traditions die hard and abandoning the party of your parents and grandparents is not easy to do. But what traditional Democrats need to appreciate is, today’s Democratic Party is not one their grandparents would even recognize.

The change in the party has been at a fundamental level, stunning in its speed and magnitude, dealing with issues that go to the very core of who we are as a people.

Even socialism, a destructive economic system that generations of Americans fought and died to defeat, today is viewed by some party members as just another way to allocate resources.

Law and order is disintegrating around us because we no longer view it as a basic requirement for civilized society.

Unfortunately, there is an elitism that pervades much of progressive thinking. That makes it difficult for many on the left to grasp that those who object to their points of view do not necessarily do so because they can’t understand the virtues of progressivism, or have some abstract fear of the unknown.

On the contrary, most people who object do so because they understand all too well where progressives are trying to take this country, and they want nothing to do with it.

I imagine many centrist Democrats find themselves in an impossible position — feeling a sense of loyalty to a party they’ve known all their lives, but knowing in their hearts that party has forfeited its right to their allegiance by abandoning their values and world view.

Many of these Democrats feel they have nowhere to go. Leaving the Democratic Party behind in one thing. Becoming a Republican is quite another.

But if the leap from Democrat to Republican is a bridge too far, perhaps the leap from Democrat to supporting a No Labels candidate is one they might find more palatable.

As for Republicans who are tired of their own party standing in the dimness of Donald Trump’s ubiquitous shadow, they too, owe it to themselves to take a close look at a No Labels candidate.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle have long expressed a desire to bridge the gap between left and right, but the reality is, neither party wants to find common ground.

They would much rather look for ways to exploit their differences, seeking political advantage rather than comity and compromise.

At this point, it looks like the Republican Party is likely to nominate a former president, a tiresome bore who has been indicted for multiple federal and state crimes.

Democrats appear ready to re-nominate an unprincipled doddering reprobate, as mounting evidence suggests he used his name and position to financially benefit his family.

An independent candidate becoming president, or even one simply exceeding expectations in next year’s election, would cause a seismic shift in Washington that would reverberate for decades and completely change the trajectory of this country.

A third-party candidate doing well would either shake both parties back into reason or push them into irrelevancy. Either outcome would be welcome.

If you are one of the countless voters who feel like you have nowhere to turn, that may soon be changing.

We all need to consider every available options when choosing the next president, and that includes anyone who chooses to run as an independent. The good news is, more and more Americans — left, right and center — appear willing to do so.

For that reason, hope and optimism spring eternal.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com