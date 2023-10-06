Chris Roemer: Rabid partisanship is destroying the nation, and it must end | COMMENTARY

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida would do well to check his ego at the door. Right now, he’s acting like a spoiled child, not like a member of the House of Representatives.

Gaetz seems gleeful he is fomenting a civil war in the Republican Party.

He and other Republican House members, like Reps. Chip Roy and Andy Biggs, are the political right’s version of progressive Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley. They are polarizing figures representing minority views in Congress, but who believe, despite their small numbers, it is they who should be calling the tune.

That’s not to say what Gaetz is asking for from a policy perspective is unreasonable. Washington is drowning in debt and the members of the Freedom Caucus believe it’s time to actually do something about it. They also believe it’s time to do something to stop the record flow of illegal immigrants into the country.

For that, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies calls them “Extreme MAGA Republicans” — every 10 minutes.

When you can’t defend your own policy positions, you deflect by personally attacking those who have different ideas.

Besides, Democrats just like saying “Extreme MAGA Republicans.” It means nothing, but it rings all the right bells for Progressive partisans.

What Gaetz and his friends in Congress don’t seem to understand is there simply are not enough members of the House who believe as they do. Until there are, they cannot simply force their will on their party or the House as a whole.

They must win the argument before they can win the day. They also need to win a lot more House seats.

Until then, any “victory” they think they achieved by forcing McCarthy out as speaker will almost certainly be pyrrhic.

There is a difference, however, between the firebrands on the right and those on the left. While both like to bully their way through life, being as shortsighted, partisan and incendiary as possible, the Republican Party tends to resist the influence of its unruly members.

Democrats pander to theirs.

It’s why there is not a similar civil war in the Democratic Party. President Joe Biden, Jeffries and Democratic leaders generally give their far-left members what they want.

It’s why things are so screwed up at the southern border. Biden doesn’t want to upset Democratic members like Pressley, who said things at the border are just fine. She recently told an incredulous Jake Tapper on CNN, “No doubt about it, our border is secure.”

Pressley is either being purposefully dishonest or is an idiot. I’ll let you decide.

Either way, Biden needs Pressley to behave herself so the unbelievable chaos at the border, which is now spreading throughout the country, continues unabated.

Crime is rampant, retailers are leaving U.S. cities, homelessness is out of control, public schools grow more inept by the day, inflation has driven up prices that will never return to their pre-Biden levels and interest rates continue to surge.

It’s the price we all pay for Democratic unity.

Still, Biden and his party stay the course in the face of it all because they don’t want to upset their far-left base. Better to stick with policies that have proven themselves to be utter failures, and which are systematically destroying the country, than do anything that might create dissension among Democrats.

By contrast, the Republican Party is in disarray because its most conservative wing is being challenged, not pandered to, by its more moderate members.

Kevin McCarthy put his speakership on the line in an attempt to curb the influence of his right flank.

Unfortunately, Democrats were content to sit back and watch Republicans twist in the wind. True, they voted at the 11th hour with Republicans to avoid a government shutdown, but only because Biden’s advisers decided a shutdown wouldn’t help his re-election campaign.

The Progressive Caucus actually wanted the government to shut down so it could lay blame at the feet of Republicans. It appears one of them went so far as to pull a fire alarm to delay the vote that prevented a shutdown.

Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) speaks with reporters on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Oct. 3, 2023. (KENT NISHIMURA/Kent Nishimura/The New York Times)

Democrats were only too happy to join Gaetz and seven other Republican adolescents in the House voting to remove McCarthy. Evidently, nothing is more important to Democrats than making Republicans look bad, not that Gaetz needs much help in that regard.

This rabid partisanship, in which the fortunes of political parties are more important than the well-being of the nation, must end. Is it really necessary for us to fall on the sword for every issue? Does everything have to be a fight to the death?

Why can’t we tell the far-right and the far-left we appreciate their opinions and will certainly consider their points of view, but we will no longer allow them to hold us hostage?

Without a doubt, there are issues on which we need to stand firmly on principle, but for many others, it is not only possible to compromise, it’s absolutely necessary.

As voters, we have to start requiring our elected officials to work together to solve the nations problems, irrespective of party affiliation.

If they refuse, we need to replace them with people who will. A good place to start would be with Gaetz.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com