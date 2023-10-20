Chris Roemer: No one should condone Hamas’ stated goal of obliterating the Jewish state | COMMENTARY

Indian journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, who is the executive editor of India’s TV9 News Network, gave the following description of Hamas’ barbarism in Israel:

”A pregnant woman in Southern Israel was found by Hamas terrorists. They dissected her body. Her stomach was cut open and they took the fetus out with the umbilical cord. And let the unborn child die slowly out of his mother’s womb.”

Tell me again about the “moral equivalence” of Israel and Hamas.

In a letter to her constituents, Rep. Ilan Omar called Hamas’ actions “unlawful and unacceptable.”

Unlawful and unacceptable? Hamas was not in Israel to shoplift. Their soldiers decapitated infants and shot whole families as they slept in their beds.

I feel like I should repeat that.

According to the Associated Press, “Videos compiled by Israeli first responders and posted to the social media site Telegram show armed men plunging into the panicked crowd [at an Israel music festival], mowing down fleeing revelers with bursts of automatic fire.

“Many victims were shot in the back as they ran. Israeli communities on either side of the festival grounds also came under attack, with Hamas gunmen abducting dozens of men, women and children — including elderly and disabled people — and killing scores of others in Saturday’s unprecedented surprise attack.”

Since then, Palestinians and Palestinian sympathizers in the Middle East and around the world have offered support — even celebrated Hamas’ slaughter of Jews.

I’m sorry, any group that feels justified cutting off the heads of babies, and any people who support those who commit such acts, forfeit any claim they have to their own country.

The last thing the world needs is another nation run by terrorists.

If the Palestinians want their own state, they first must rid themselves of Hamas. Unfortunately, U.S. coddling of Iran, which provides Hamas more than 90% of its funding, only strengthens Hamas’ malevolent hold on Gaza and its people.

Hamas has been the governing body in Gaza since 2007.

As a way of explaining Hamas’ sadistic violence, Omar highlighted the hardships of the people living in Gaza.

Commenting on Hamas’ unspeakable atrocities, Omar said, “Just as we honor the humanity of the hundreds of innocent Israeli civilians and nine Americans who were killed this weekend, we must honor the humanity of the innocent Palestinian civilians who have been killed and whose lives are upended.”

She then accused Israel of being an apartheid state.

Some have suggested Hamas doesn’t speak for the Palestinian people. If that’s the case, the Palestinians can throw them out. Until they do, Hamas will continue to use their children as human shields, hiding behind schools, hospitals and daycare centers as it pursues its stated goal of obliterating the Jewish state.

“Obliterate” is actually the precise word Hamas uses in its charter to describe what its intentions are toward Israel.

From Hamas’ perspective, the more Palestinians killed in an Israeli attack, the better. Hamas views each death as a propaganda victory. It’s why Hamas is hindering Palestinians trying to evacuate south to escape the anticipated fighting in the north.

Yet, instead of protesting in the streets condemning Hamas’ vile savagery, and demanding Hamas be driven from the Gaza Strip so the Palestinian people can crawl out from beneath its rancid thumb, its sympathizers around the world are focusing their ire on Israel instead.

Currently, Hamas remains an existential threat to the Jewish state, and its recent acts of barbarity in southern Israel make it crystal clear why Israel must destroy it. If Palestinian deaths are inevitable as a result of Israel’s actions, it’s only because Hamas has ordered things to achieve that result.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib attempted to justify Hamas’ horrific actions by saying, “The failure to recognize the violent reality of living under siege, occupation and apartheid makes no one safer.” She said, “As long as our country provides billions in unconditional funding to support the apartheid government, this heartbreaking cycle of violence will continue.”

In response to Tlaib’s statement, and similar statements by other “Squad” members, Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer said, “It sickens me that while Israelis clean the blood of their family members shot in their homes, they believe Congress should strip U.S. funding to our democratic ally and allow innocent civilians to suffer.”

The moral relativism represented by Omar and Tlaib is a cancer in the body politic, and that cancer is metastasizing to college campuses across the country.

Thirty-one student groups at Harvard wrote, “We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all the unfolding violence.”

Similar groups have issued like-minded statements at other schools.

I’m sure what professors are teaching their students at these schools has nothing to do with the learned ignorance and hateful antisemitism that has infected so many U.S. institutions of higher learning.

Micah Gritz, COO of Jewish on Campus and a senior at Tufts University, called the environment on his campus, “horrifying.” He said, “We’re seeing students either turn a blind eye to the conflict or we’re seeing those who are openly celebrating our pain, you know, glorifying it, justifying it.”

Appearing on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Anti-Defamation League Director Jonathan Greenblatt said, “While I am sad and trying to cope, I’ll be honest: I am angry. I am angry with the world that allowed the dehumanization of Israelis and sanitized the terrorism of Hamas.”

Hamas is evil. Anyone who supports Hamas is evil. Anyone who makes excuses for Hamas is evil. And anyone who refuses to speak out against Hamas is condoning evil.

Then again, there were Americans who supported the Nazis, too.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com