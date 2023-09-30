Chris Roemer: Americans are growing tired of all the progressive nonsense | COMMENTARY

A White House press release recently announced:

”At around a dozen schools across at least seven states, the vice president will bring thousands of students together around the fight for reproductive freedom, common sense gun safety laws, climate action, voting rights, LGBTQ+ equality, and teaching America’s full history.”

Vice President Kamala Harris has dubbed her planned travels the “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour.” According to the White House, Harris will visit “historically Black colleges and universities, Hispanic-serving institutions, community colleges, apprenticeship programs and state schools.”

A new ABC/Washington Post poll provides insight into why the vice president is planning her tour now.

According to the poll, President Joe Biden has just 50% support from members of racial and ethnic minority groups. Former President Donald Trump has 43% support from these groups. Among Hispanics, Trump leads Biden 50-44%.

According to the same poll, among 18- to 35-year-olds, Trump has a 53-38% advantage.

Earlier this month, a poll by the Highland Project found that 69% of millennial and Gen Z Black women think the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Another poll by AEI’s Survey Center on American Life found that just 21% of Black voters between 18 and 49 years old want Biden to be the Democratic nominee.

”This generation is critical to the urgent issues that are at stake right now for our future,” Harris said. “It is young leaders throughout America who know what the solutions look like and are organizing in their communities to make them a reality. My message to students is clear: ‘We are counting on you, we need you, you are everything.’ ”

The people making decisions for Biden seem to be hoping they can convince young minorities to get excited about re-electing the president. They believe they can best accomplish this by bringing together thousands of students to fight for “reproductive freedom” (i.e. - the right of woman to end the lives of their unborn children), “common sense gun safety laws” (i.e. - banning guns), “climate action” (i.e. - relying on foreign sources of oil rather than domestic sources), “voting rights” (i.e. - enacting laws that favor progressive candidates) as well as “LGBTQ+ equality and teaching America’s full history” (i.e. - redoubling efforts to indoctrinate students with progressive ideology).

That strategy is likely to work on America’s college campuses, where left-leaning educators have carefully groomed students to be receptive to the kind of message Harris will deliver on her tour. But nearly two-thirds of younger students do not attend institutions of higher learning, which explains why progressives consider it critical that public schools begin indoctrinating students as early as elementary school.

Doing so will ensure students who do not attend college receive the same brainwashing as their more educated peers.

But Americans are growing tired of all the progressive nonsense.

This country is so screwed up at the moment, even those who might have once been inclined to give progressives the opportunity to prove what they can do, have now seen enough to conclude the policies promoted by the left simply do not work. In fact, those policies are making things far worse than they were before.

So, Harris and Democrats generally are trying to point young minorities backward by suggesting they have a moral obligation to vote for Biden, even if his policies hurt them economically, do nothing to improve their quality of life and fail to align with their personal points of view.

The left demands Blacks vote as a monolith and any African-American who strays from the approved orthodoxy is accused of being a traitor to the cause.

How dare these young Black men and woman turn their backs on the generations of African-Americans who came before them.

Who do these young people think they are by adopting viewpoints and ideas of their own?

Don’t they realize they are not individuals free to make their own choices, political or otherwise? They are part of a group, and it is the group who will decide what they must believe and how they must vote.

In other words, if Democrats can’t earn the votes of racial minorities by demonstrating the effectiveness of their policies, then they’ll get those votes another way — through guilt, shame and intimidation.

Which explains comments like this one from Candace McDuffie writing for The Root: “[Sen. Tim] Scott has palpably denied systemic racism during his presidential campaign, hoping to win over conservatives who love seeing their dirty work carried out by people of color.”

It seems McDuffie has a problem with Black people who don’t follow the approved script. Then again, so does our president, who said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”

I guess it’s Biden and the progressive left who have the authority to dictate to African-Americans what they must believe in order to be considered genuinely Black.

No doubt, Harris will be sure to tell the students she meets on her “Fight for Our Freedoms College Tour,” that to be really Black, they must fight for abortion rights, gun control, believe minorities still have no voting rights and that climate change will soon end the world as we know it.

What these students must not do is learn to think for themselves.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com