Chris Roemer: Biden deserves support from Republicans and Democrats in backing Israel | COMMENTARY

Since the disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden has struggled in the polls.

Barely six months into office, Afghanistan changed everything for the president, both domestically and overseas.

Sensing weakness, Russian President Vladimir Putin gambled the United States would not respond forcefully to his invasion of Ukraine. It turns out, Putin severely underestimated Biden’s resolve to resist Russia’s aggression.

Now Hamas, which is Iran in all but name, has entered Israel and has been committing acts so cruel it boggles the mind.

As reported in The Messenger, “An Israeli first responder says he saw firsthand the ‘horrific’ evidence of the bloody assault, including the corpse of an Israeli infant who was left to die in an oven.“

”A little baby in the oven,” said Eli Beer, the founder of the Israeli EMS organization, United Hatzalah. “These bastards put these babies in the oven and put on the oven. We found the kid a few hours later.”

If that’s not pure evil, I don’t know what is.

Still, like Putin, Hamas was surprised by Biden’s strong response.

Ali Barakeh, a senior member of Hamas’ political leadership in exile, told the Financial Times, Hamas “didn’t expect this much of a response from America.”

”An Israeli response? Yes, we expected that,” Barakeh said from his office in Beirut. “But what we’re seeing now is the entrance of the U.S. into the battle, and this we didn’t count on.”

As commendable as Biden’s response has been in both situations, we cannot escape the fact that had Putin and Iran not perceived weakness on Biden’s part, it’s possible neither would have acted so recklessly. And maybe we would not be in the situation we find ourselves.

Using strength to prevent a war is always preferable to fighting or funding one.

At home, since the humiliating Afghan withdrawal, Biden’s image in the eyes of the American public has never been the same. His poll numbers dropped in the aftermath of that withdrawal and they never recovered.

According to a ABC News-Washington Post poll, just 35% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents want Biden to run for a second term in 2024.

Biden can tout what he believes are his economic and legislative successes all he wants, but the American people aren’t buying it.

Politically, Biden is certain to be hurt further by his steadfast and laudable support for Israel.

The radical extremes in his party are seething at Israel for doing what it must to destroy a terrorist group that openly admits it is committed to Israel’s “obliteration.” It has been committing acts of barbarity against the Israeli people, staggering in their malevolence.

Lawmakers in Biden’s own party have gone so far as to threaten withholding their support for the president in his bid for a second term unless he backs off his support of Israel.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib openly threatened the president on X. “Your war and destruction only approach,” she wrote, “has opened my eyes and many Palestinian Americans and Muslim Americans like me. We will remember where you stood.”

Biden has a long history as a political opportunist. From crime to abortion, Biden has shown many times he is short on principle and long on political pragmatism.

Squad members might not be very bright, but they are loud and have a lot of followers, particularly among young Democratic voters who have been fully satiated by the message spewed daily on college campuses across the nation.

Time will tell whether Biden has the backbone to stick with Israel through the difficult days ahead, but given what’s at stake, the president deserves the support of all Americans — left and right, Democrat and Republican.

We cannot forget it is Hamas that wants innocent Palestinians to die. It’s why Hamas has worked to prevent Palestinians from evacuating south to avoid the fighting in the north.

It’s why Hamas builds its command centers beneath hospitals. It’s why it stores its armaments in schools. It’s why its leadership hide in tunnels beneath refugee camps.

If civilians are dying, it’s because Hamas wants them dead. Each death is great propaganda for the the terrorist organization, and a gullible world is eating it up with a spoon.

For the life of me, I cannot fathom why the people in the streets and on college campuses are not demanding Hamas immediately release their hostages. They should insist that Hamas withdraw from Gaza so the Palestinian people can escape the death and destruction Hamas breeds, and finally take steps toward something resembling a normal existence.

As long as Hamas is the government in Gaza, and commits hellish atrocities in Israel, the Gazan people will never know peace.

Biden seems to know this to be true, and we have an obligation to support his efforts to assist Israel, and to give the Palestinian people a brighter Hamas-free future.

As for those Republicans in Congress who are questioning whether America should continue to support Ukraine, they would do well to consider the real costs of not standing up to Russia.

In the words of Ronald Reagan, “We’ve learned that isolationism never was and never will be an acceptable response to tyrannical governments with an expansionist intent.”

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com