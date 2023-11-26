Chris Roemer: Larger class sizes in Carroll County will be a steep price to pay for the Blueprint | COMMENTARY

At a recent meeting, Carroll County Board of Education President Marsha Herbert said, according to the Times, “We will try our hardest, but it will be a very sad state of affairs in the next two or three years when we see what we have to do with class sizes.”

Maryland’s multibillion dollar Blueprint for Education requires taxpayers to cover the expense for providing “free” community college for any public school student who wishes to attend, including students whose families are perfectly capable of paying the tuition themselves.

Per the Blueprint, taxpayers are also responsible for providing universal pre-kindergarten classes for all 3-year-olds, in addition to paying for the capital expenses necessary to improve school buildings to accommodate those classes.

Further, the taxpayer must pay for the additional resources that will be required, not to provide students more instructional time, but to give teachers more planning time.

The president of Carroll County’s Board of Education now tells us the end result of all that spending will be ... larger class sizes.

According to the American Federation of Teachers, studies have shown the benefits of smaller class sizes go well beyond student academic success. Smaller class sizes also result in better behaved, more focused students, who are able to establish closer more meaningful relationships with teachers.

Further, studies show the benefits of smaller class sizes are more pronounced for historically underserved groups, including Black students, as well as Hispanic, immigrant and low-income learners.

To be fair, CCPS is not anticipating class sizes to increase at all schools. If your child attends a school in the northwest part of the county, class sizes are actually expected to decrease. But if your child attends a school in the southeastern part of the county, they can expect the number of students in their classes to rise.

The reason for this disparity is the mandates associated with the state’s Blueprint are not fully funded, meaning larger class sizes in the south are necessary to pay for smaller classes in the north.

That is, unless county residents are willing to pay millions of dollars in higher taxes to hire additional teachers. That’s in addition to the millions of dollars in higher taxes they must pay to fund “free” pre-kindergarten classes, and the millions of dollars in higher taxes to pay for “free” Community College classes, and the millions of dollars in higher taxes they need to pay to give teachers more planning time.

What is particularly galling is our own school officials have made it perfectly clear if it was up to them, they wouldn’t spend taxpayer money in the way the state is requiring they spend it.

But don’t think for a moment Democrats in Annapolis don’t know what they’re doing. They have purposefully created a funding model for Maryland schools designed to take money from counties like our own, and gives it to other jurisdictions in the state with the expectation being, the taxpayers of Carroll County will simply make up the difference.

Carroll County is required by state law to implement Maryland’s Blueprint, whether its mandates are consistent with local educational priorities or not, and if that means schools experience larger class sizes as a result, so be it.

The state is using Carroll County to subsidize the education budgets of other Maryland counties, and pitting the residents of one part of the county against the residents of another.

In the northwest, residents are certain to embrace the decrease in class size their children will enjoy, while students in the southeast will be forced to endure the “sad state of affairs” Herbert warns about.

Cynically, Democrats in Annapolis believe local officials will just roll over and keep raising taxes to pay for whatever mandates they decide to force on the county.

It’s a form of state-sanctioned blackmail. “Raise local taxes or deal with larger class sizes. The decision is yours, but whatever you decide, you will do whatever the Blueprint requires of you.”

Do we want our county commissioners to simply throw up their hands and say, “Oh, well, what are we supposed to do? I guess we have no choice but to raise taxes?”

If so — if the commissioners ultimately do decide to simply acquiesce to the state’s demands — before they raise anyone’s taxes, they must require CCPS to submit a prioritized list of expenses it can cut to at least partially offset the new spending requirements.

No doubt, school officials will claim there is nothing they can cut — they always do — but that’s not their decision to make.

That decision belongs to the people who pay the bills, the Carroll County taxpayer.

Progressives never feel the need to make tough choices. They are forever layering spending upon spending, seeing the taxpayer as an infinitely deep well of funding into which they can dip their cup again and again and again.

Now, progressives are passing laws that compel even conservative Maryland counties to view their local taxpayers with the same level of contempt.

The question we must all answer is, how do we want our elected officials to respond to this encroachment on their authority, and on our freedom to educate our children as we, not the state, deem best?

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com