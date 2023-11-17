Chris Roemer: Trump’s favorable position in polls is a clear sign of Biden’s weakness | COMMENTARY

Writing for the New York Times, Shane Goldmacher described the results of a recent Times/Siena poll this way:

”Discontent pulsates throughout the Times/Siena poll, with a majority of voters saying [President Joe] Biden’s policies have personally hurt them. The survey also reveals the extent to which the multiracial and multigenerational coalition that elected Mr. Biden is fraying. Demographic groups that backed Mr. Biden by landslide margins in 2020 are now far more closely contested, as two-thirds of the electorate sees the country moving in the wrong direction.”

According to the poll, Biden is leaking support among Blacks, young people and Hispanics.

Unlike other polls that painted a similarly dire picture for the president, no one, except for maybe the president himself, is suggesting this poll is an outlier.

Things are not going well for Biden.

American consumers are reminded of higher prices every time they shop for groceries or eat in a restaurant.

Interest and mortgage rates are at a near 25-year high, crime continues to plague cities from coast-to-coast and the country is as fractured as ever.

The southern border remains a mess. As things stand now, even referring to it as a border is a stretch.

We’re now paying for two wars overseas, with events in the Middle East threatening to spin out of control at any moment. Biden is on the right side of both wars, but that is not translating into any electoral advantage for the president.

Further, Americans are getting an unvarnished look at the hate the left has cultivated on college campuses for years.

Whether you think Biden is responsible for any of this is beside the point. Americans are looking around and they don’t like what they see.

Even David Axlerod, who was a senior adviser to President Barack Obama, seems to think it’s time for Biden to step aside to allow another Democrat to become the party’s nominee.

The handwriting is on the wall for Biden, but the president either can’t see it, or has decided to ignore it.

The Sienna/Times poll shows former President Donald Trump leading Biden in a head-to-head contest in nearly every battleground state. Democrats have only themselves to blame.

The more Democrats throw at the former president — two impeachments, 90-something criminal indictments, a never-ending stream of talking heads bemoaning the end of democracy and a mainstream media fully vested in Trump’s demise — the more they create the impression of a coordinated attack on a political opponent. That has cast the former president not as a reprobate politician, but as national martyr.

But Trump’s current favorable position in the polls is not so much an indication of his strength as it is Biden’s weakness. Biden’s manifest cognitive decline and the poor state of affairs both at home and abroad means Daffy Duck could probably give him a run for his money.

Making things worse for Biden, he is now being crucified from the left by congressional dullards like Rashida Talib and hoards of clueless, hate-filled children chanting in the streets, accusing the president of the United States of genocide.

According to a recent survey by Lake Research Partners, a respected Democratic pollster, two-thirds of Muslim Democrats in Michigan now say they will vote for someone other than Biden and would consider supporting a third-party candidate.

Still, Republicans would do well not to count their electoral chickens a year before the presidential election. I remember a lot of confident predictions about a “red wave” not too long ago. There might be millions of people who love Trump, but there are even more who hate him with equal vigor, and for many of them, that hate approaches a neurotic obsession.

The only reason Biden is president today is because tens of millions of people were highly motivated to vote ... against Trump.

When push comes to shove, if their only other choice next November is Trump, I suspect many Americans will again hold their noses and pull the lever for Biden.

Further, the recent off-year election results in Virginia and elsewhere demonstrated just how potent abortion will be as an issue driving Democrats to the polls.

Expect Democrats to proudly proclaim they are the party of abortion. Of course, they’ll be careful to avoid mentioning anything about the procedure, or what exactly takes place when a woman has an abortion. Instead, they’ll use poll-tested euphemisms abortion advocates commonly employ when talking about the issue.

Actually, if Biden accepted that he will not be re-elected to a second term, it would free him, perhaps for the first time in his political life, to act in accordance with his principles — provided he has any — rather than having political considerations being his primary concern.

In other words, Biden would be free to do what he thinks is right and in the best interest of the country rather than having to pander to the far-left, or do only what’s in the best interest of the Democratic Party. What a novel idea.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com