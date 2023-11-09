Chris Roemer: The nation would be far better off if we had followed Lincoln’s words | COMMENTARY

To understand how deeply rooted in God’s Word this country once was, one need only read Lincoln’s second inaugural address, a speech written by our greatest president for a people grounded in Scripture.

Shorter than this commentary, Lincoln’s speech is filled with Biblical references.

”Both [North and South],” he said, “read the same Bible and pray to the same God and each invokes His aid against the other.

“The prayers of both could not be answered” Lincoln said. “That of neither has been answered fully. The Almighty has His own purposes.”

Lincoln then quoted from the Book of Matthew. “Woe unto the world because of offenses for it must needs be that offenses come but woe to that man by whom the offense cometh.”

At an earlier point in the war, one of Lincoln’s advisers told him he was grateful God was on the side of the Union, to which Lincoln replied, “Sir, my concern is not whether God is on our side; my greatest concern is to be on God’s side, for God is always right.”

How far we’ve come from those days. Today, the Bible is unknown to a growing number of Americans, and it has become fashionable in large swaths of the population to view Christians with contempt and derision. Christians are said to be hate mongers, dangerous extremists whose harmful influence on society must be restrained.

Worse, there are entire church denominations that seem to believe God and His Word are mutable. These denominations “re-interpret” Scripture to accommodate doctrine of their own creation.

God is no longer Who He says He is; God is Who we say He is.

Since its founding, God has blessed and protected this country from the worst humankind has to offer, but we have moved very far from God in recent years, and the further we move from Him, the more He withdraws his hand of protection, allowing evil He once constrained to find new license to do its worst.

As a society, we are no longer anchored in God’s truth. In fact, for many people there is no such thing as truth.

As intelligent, educated and sophisticated as we have become, it’s a wonder we still need God at all. Many Americans have concluded they don’t.

But truth is truth, whether accepted or rejected.

Lincoln once asked, “If you call a dog’s tail a leg, how many legs does it have? Four,” he said. “Calling a tail a leg doesn’t make it one.”

We have reached a point in our national history where many forms of evil are now called, “good,” and we have seemingly lost the ability to recognize evil even when it manifests itself in its most heinous forms.

How else can you explain those in the streets and on American campuses protesting against Israel — not Hamas, a terrorist group that just slaughtered 1,400 Jews in the most sadistic way?

We might look to our elected officials in Washington to do something about the evil all around us that we still care about, but fail to acknowledge that what plagues us as a nation is far more fundamental than any Congressional vote will solve.

But to even suggest Christians have the right to advocate for solutions that reflect their values is to be labeled a right-wing extremist. For many, the church is nothing more than a “hate group.”

Over the years, the language and expectations surrounding diversity has changed. We once taught children the virtues of tolerance, that is, regardless of one’s race, background, lifestyle or belief system, all people should be treated with respect and dignity.

Today, schools teach children they must “value and celebrate” all belief systems and lifestyles. Everyone is expected to validate and declare “good” any set of beliefs one chooses to adopt or lifestyle they choose to live.

In other words, Christians are expected to reject the Word of God, and abandon their faith in favor of a belief system created and preferred by the secular left. To refuse is to be called a “hater.”

The reason it is so important to the political left that all children be taught to adopt a progressive orientation is obvious. Children grow to become adults who vote. Win the children and you will soon win society.

This is precisely what Lincoln meant when he said, “The philosophy of the school room in one generation will be the philosophy of government in the next.”

But instead of being used to achieve anyone’s political ends, schools would do well to focus on the basics. They have more than enough work to do in that regard, as evidenced by the nation’s appallingmath scores.

Lincoln was right when he said, ”In regards to this great Book [the Bible] I have but to say it is the best gift God has given to man. All the good the Savior gave to the world was communicated through this Book. But for it we could not know right from wrong. All things most desirable for man’s welfare, here and hereafter, are found portrayed in it.”

May God grant us the wisdom of our greatest president.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com