Chris Roemer: Less sanctimony, big dose of honest reality would serve the left well | COMMENTARY

Perhaps if progressives took crime a little more seriously, people would be less inclined to want to own a gun.

I tend to view crime as a problem born more of a lack scruples, than a want of resources. Some of the best people I know are of limited means.

It’s not a lack of resources that make people unhappy or prone to criminal activity. What leads to unhappiness is failing to be content with whatever one has, and it’s being unconcerned about the morality of how one goes about getting more that leads to criminal activity.

That’s not to say there is virtue in poverty, or that people shouldn’t seek to improve their economic lot in life. But using being poor as an excuse for why people should not be held accountable for their criminal behavior does an incredible disservice to the vast majority of Americans who are economically disadvantaged, yet somehow manage to live virtuous lives.

Nonetheless, this is precisely what progressives do.

”They’re poor. They’re disadvantaged. Poor, disadvantaged people cannot be expected to obey the law. So rather than holding them accountable for the crimes they commit, we need to lessen the consequences they experience when they engage in criminal activity.”

Progressives are constantly doubling down on policies that tie the hands of law enforcement, restrict prosecution, waive bail requirements and lessen penalties for those convicted of crimes.

The results speak for themselves.

But progressives not only excuse criminal behavior, they actively work to breed discontentment.

”You’re not miserable and angry? You should be! The MAGA Republicans are cruel people who are taking advantage of you.“

”Oh, by the way, vote for us.”

Seeing this, more and more people, left and right, believe their only option is to protect themselves and their families by purchasing a gun. Address the crime problem, and perhaps fewer people will want a gun.

Don’t hold your breath, though. That’s not the progressive way. The progressive way is to simply tell people what they can and cannot do, what they can and cannot say, and what they must believe.

Don’t want an electric car? Too bad. That soon will be your only choice. We said so.

Don’t want the COVID vaccine. Too bad. You have to get one. We said so.

Want to adopt a child. Sorry. You can’t. Your values are different than ours.

Worked hard to achieve a good credit score? Sorry, we’ve decided you have to pay higher mortgage fees so people who aren’t as responsible as you can pay less. (As if the wealthy are the only people with good credit).

The de facto definition of an “extreme MAGA Republican” is anyone who disagrees with progressive ideology, and like most epithets Democrats throw around to describe Republicans, “MAGA Republican” is a meaningless phrase given importance only by politicians and partisans who enjoy saying it.

I’ve come to find all the name calling quite amusing. It’s a very old strategy. If your argument is weak, call someone a name.

I listened recently as Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to a reporter’s question asking if it was intellectually dishonest of the administration to continue arguing that it’s Republicans who are threatening the country with default given the Republican-controlled House has passed legislation raising the debt ceiling.

If Jean-Pierre wanted to be intellectually honest herself, she would have responded by saying, “Look, that’s just the way we do things. We may be intellectually dishonest, but we don’t appreciate you bringing it up. We would much prefer to talk about MAGA Republicans whom we like to blame for everything.”

Being intellectually dishonest is nothing new for this administration and certainly not for Biden.

The Afghan withdrawal was an “extraordinary success.” The southern border is secure. Inflation was high when I took office. I reduced the deficit. Take home pay is up. And then there’s all the apocryphal stories Biden loves telling about his past.

Arguing that “MAGA Republicans” are to blame for Biden’s refusal to negotiate is just another lie.

The fact is, the Republican House has voted to raise the debt ceiling allowing the country to meet its obligations. If the president doesn’t like the specifics of the bill the House passed, it’s incumbent on him to come to the table and negotiate one more to his liking. If he refuses, any resulting default is on him.

I suspect, despite Biden’s constant declarations to the contrary, he soon will be negotiating with Republicans. He won’t have a choice and he knows it.

The political winds have already begun to shift, and whatever other faults the president has, he’s a weather vane when it comes to shifting political winds.

The man blows with the breeze, which is one of the great benefits of living a life totally devoid of any principle or conviction.

As for progressives generally, failing to acknowledge the relationship between gun ownership and crime, and refusing to abandon policies that are leading to an ever-increasing level of anarchy, it is they who are condemning Americans to both more guns and more crime.

A little less sanctimony and a big dose of honest reality would serve the left well.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com