Chris Roemer: It’s time for the United States to stop letting migrants into the country | COMMENTARY

Cities across the country are saying the’ve had enough. They’re tapped out. They’re over capacity and just don’t have the space or resources necessary to accommodate any additional migrants.

These cities, which have taken great pride calling themselves “sanctuaries,” are howling, “Stop!! We can’t take anymore!”

They are discovering the hard way that virtue signaling is one thing. Doing the actual work of a sanctuary is something completely different.

So, what to do?

Somehow, I don’t think continuing to allow hundreds of thousands of migrants into the country every month will help.

It’s like a hotel that lights its “No Vacancy” sign, but keeps booking rooms for people who have no where to stay.

The solution is obvious. Stop letting people in. We can’t accommodate anymore. I don’t understand why that’s such a difficult concept to grasp.

I get it. A lot of people want to come to America. If I lived in Guatemala, Venezuela, Yemen or other places around the world, I’d want to come to America, too, but everyone can’t live here just because it’s preferable to where they live now.

But it’s dangerous to live in other countries, you say. There’s poverty in other countries, too.

What’s new about that? Has there ever been a time when that hasn’t been the case?

The answer is not to create an immigration system that ushers in anyone who happens to make it to the southern border, asking them to please show up in immigration court a few years from now.

Then, after they are here for a while, the argument shifts to, “We must allow these folks to stay, whether they have a valid asylum claim or not. They are living in the shadows.”

So they stay, and the next generation of migrants cross illegally. Once they’re here a while, they too must be allowed to stay.

In the meantime, 50% of New York City hotel rooms are occupied by migrants and schools are being asked to sacrifice their gymnasiums to make room for migrants. Suburban and upstate city and county officials are suing to keep New York City from converting their hotels into de facto homeless shelters for migrants.

Denver is warning it might have to cut services to its own citizens to pay for the needs of migrants.

Folks, this is the easy stuff. Even a child knows, when the glass is full, you stop pouring, otherwise you get a big mess.

We’ve already got the mess, but we keep pouring away and the flood of migrants keeps coming.

It’s time to build a dam, stop the flow and clean up the mess we have before it overwhelms us.

Apart from the enormous cost of caring for millions of poverty stricken migrants streaming across the border, there are very real concerns about what they may be bringing with them.

Have they been vaccinated for polio? Small pox? COVID? Measles? Whooping Cough? Do we even care? Are we worried about stuff like tuberculosis and meningitis?

New York City’s health commissioner, Ashwin Vasan, is. He recently outlined his concerns in a letter to NYC physicians and health-care administrators.

Mexican cartels use wave after wave of migrants as shields for their drug smuggling operations, and fentanyl continues to kill our young people by the tens of thousands.

Woman and children are raped and abused as they travel north. Many are sold into indentured servitude or the sex trade when they get here. The federal government admits it has “mislaid” something like 85,000 children.

And still, the migrants keep coming because we keep letting them in.

This is not compassion. It’s cruelty disguised as compassion, and people on both sides of the border are paying a steep price as a result of that cruelty.

Further, over the past couple of years, a million people have “gotten away.” We don’t know who they are, but sooner or later we’re bound to find out.

Last year, nearly a 100 people on the U.S. Terror Watch List were apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol. Sixteen people on that list were arrested crossing the border last month.

I wonder how many people on the Terror Watch List cross the border without us ever knowing about it?

This country better soon come to the realization that the United States simply cannot accommodate every poor person in the world who would like to live here.

The need to complete the wall on the southern border is glaringly obvious. All the handwringing about a wall being contrary to our values is folderol. If people respected our borders, we wouldn’t need a wall. They don’t.

All a wall would do is force people to enter through the nation’s doors rather than breaking in through a window.

And if Mexico doesn’t want to help stem the tide, tariff the heck out of them. Just the threat of tariffs resulted in Mexico’s cooperation before.

There’s no more room at the inn. Five or six million migrants in two years is proving more than we can handle. According to the Federation for American Immigration Reform, there are already more than 15 million illegals living in this country.

Migrants might want to try heading south for a while. America needs to catch its breath.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com