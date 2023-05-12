Chris Roemer: How do you convince people to buy electric vehicles? You don’t give them a choice | COMMENTARY

People who buy electric cars are furthering the economic interests of China.

China controls 70% of all electric vehicle (EV) battery cell production. It also accounts for nearly half of lithium chemical production worldwide.

I can’t see any down side to being dependent on China as one of the only sources of something as consequential as the battery which soon will be required in every car sold in America.

Can you?

The unfortunate reality is, the further we move from fossil fuels, the more dependent on China we become and the greater the risk to our national security.

Progressives might want electric cars, but what they don’t want is the lithium and cobalt necessary to manufacture their batteries mined here in the U.S. That kind of mining is nasty business.

According to Columbia Climate School at Columbia University, the side effects of mining lithium “include use of large quantities of water and related pollution; potential increase in carbon dioxide emissions; production of large quantities of mineral waste; increased respiratory problems; and the alteration of the hydrological cycle.”

No, the dirty work must be done somewhere else, far, far away. Like in Congo, where little kids do the mining — at Chinese-owned mines — for next to nothing.

After all, the well-being of Congolese children is a small price to pay, as long as we get the batteries we need.

There is only one active lithium mine in the U.S. There’s also only one cobalt mine.

Columbia Climate School went on to note, “after we consider the cost of emissions associated with extracting lithium, the transition [to EVs] may not be as efficient as we believe.”

It said, “Producing a battery weighing 1,100 pounds emits over 70% more carbon dioxide than producing a conventional car in Germany, according to research by the automotive consultancy Berylls Strategy Advisors.”

Fortunately, not many Americans want an EV at the moment.

It’s really only the wealthy who can afford one, and it’s the wealthy who are benefitting from the large government subsidies intended to entice them to purchase a car they wouldn’t otherwise want.

In other words, while the average American can’t afford an EV, the average American is paying taxes to make them cheaper for people who are much wealthier than they are. Currently, 96% of Americans do not own an EV.

So what do you do if you’re a central planner working for a government that is having trouble convincing its citizens to buy electric cars?

You don’t give them a choice. That’s what Russia would do. That’s what China would do.

And that’s what the U.S. is doing.The Biden Administration apparently believes the EPA has limitless regulatory authority, so in the guise of regulating car emissions, that agency has, in effect, been tasked with shutting down the fossil fuel industry and replacing it with one more to its liking.

When exactly did Congress give the EPA that kind of authority? Somehow, I just don’t think that’s what the Founding Fathers had in mind.

I don’t care what your political persuasion, allowing any federal bureaucracy to wield that kind of power should send chills down your spine.

For all its bluster bemoaning this country’s drift to authoritarianism, it is the political left acting more and more authoritarian all the time.

If Congress ever does devolve that much power to unelected government bureaucrats, the federal bureaucracy will have become a de facto fourth branch of government. Some would argue, it is already more powerful than the other three.

Partisans might cheer the actions of the EPA because they happen to agree with its current goals, but bureaucratic winds are fickle. They blow this way for a while, then the other, and at times those winds wreak havoc whichever way they’re blowing.

Fortunately, Congress is unlikely to ever give the EPA the authority it currently claims, and President Joe Biden’s new tailpipe emission standards will last only as long as the administration’s first visit to the Supreme Court.

Biden is not a king. He cannot simply order the EPA to eliminate the fossil fuel industry, and I fully expect the Supreme Court will tell him as much soon enough.

By the way, if we do end up converting to 100% electric vehicles, does anyone know how long global reserves of lithium and cobalt are expected to last? I’d hate to think we’d transition to 100% EVs, only to run out of the minerals necessary to make them go.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com