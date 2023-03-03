Chris Roemer: There has to be consequences for poor choices, especially by children | COMMENTARY

Shielding people from the natural consequences of their poor choices is rarely a good idea.

When I was a middle school principal, there were times when parents worked hard to prevent me from disciplining their children for mistakes they made at school. These parents always thought they were acting in their child’s best interest.

Making mistakes as a child can be hugely beneficial, but only if a child learns from the mistakes. Youth is the time to make mistakes and learn important life lessons, when the consequences for poor choices tend to be far less severe than they will be when you’re an adult.

Children who grow up with parents who always step in to shield them from the consequences of their mistakes are denying their children valuable lessons, and enabling the development of harmful attitudes that may haunt their children the rest of their lives.

I once dealt with a student who stole candy from the desk of one of his teachers. He denied it, but after a brief discussion he offered a sheepish confession — his friends dared him to do it.

That confession gave me the opportunity to talk with the student about why stealing is wrong wherever it is done, what the repercussions could have been and how peer pressure can cause us to do all kinds of things that can get us into trouble … or worse. (“Here, take this pill. What are you, chicken?”).

I then assigned a consequence to make the point. Two days of lunch detention. One day for stealing, a second for initially lying about it.

His mom was upset … with me. What was the big deal? He’s just a child and it was only a piece of candy. I explained how important it was her son acknowledged his mistake, and that receiving a consequence for his poor choice would help him learn from it.

I also tried to explain that simply accepting lying about what he had done as typical adolescent behavior would be an error. When children lie, or blame their poor behavior choices on someone else, they short circuit the opportunity they have to learn from their mistakes.

Finally, I tried to explain that if her son had taken the candy from a Walmart shelf instead of a teacher’s desk, the outcome could have been very different. She thought that was a ridiculous argument. Her son would never steal candy from a Walmart.

Today, society is playing the role of the overprotective parent. We think we are helping the vulnerable and disadvantaged, when actually we are doing them a great disservice.

So, you walked out of the store with an armful of unpaid merchandise? No problem. Shoplifting is not a major crime, and you might not have had a choice. You probably needed the stuff you stole to get by.

Lesson learned? I can steal with impunity. How likely do you think it is that individuals who engage in shoplifting without consequence will move on to bigger transgressions?

Physically assault someone walking down the street? We understand. You’re mentally ill. You’re addicted to drugs. Life is hard. You’ll be back out on the street doing the same destructive things to yourself and others in the morning.

Why we think we’re doing these folks any favors is beyond me. We are enabling the worst kind of behavior.

If there aren’t consequences for poor choices, we doom people to a life of ever-escalating poor choices until they finally do something that gets our full attention. By then, the consequences are likely significant. Worse, the behavior that got them into trouble has become habituated.

Parents — allow your children to learn the hard lessons of life when they’re young.

Even if you think they are being treated unfairly, that kind of scenario, too, is something they will no doubt run into as they grow older. Help guide them through their difficulties, but try not to step in to solve every problem for them.

And for those who advocate for young offenders and others who commit crimes, be sure you are acting in their best interest, and not merely adopting positions that make you feel enlightened or morally superior.

It feels good to help others. Unfortunately, helping someone continue harmful behaviors is not helping them at all — it is enabling them. Allowing a person to experience the natural consequences for their poor choices might cause them short-term pain, but it is almost always better than enabling long-term destructive behavior.

“The evil that is in the world always comes of ignorance, and good intentions may do as much harm as malevolence, if they lack understanding.” — Albert Camus

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com