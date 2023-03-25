Chris Roemer: It is time for Maryland’s rural counties to push back against the state | COMMENTARY

Carroll County Public Schools Superintendent Cynthia McCabe recently warned that if Carroll’s school system doesn’t receive the funding it has requested, it might be forced to cut 200 teacher positions. She claims that will result in tripling class sizes from 25-30 to 50-75, according to the Carroll County Times.

Give me a break.

I understand the state’s new highly prescriptive “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future” is causing headaches for many local school systems by forcing them to spend money inefficiently and in ways that do not properly prioritize the needs of their students, but when I hear things like, “We’ll be forced to have 75 students in a classroom,” I’m inclined to call the superintendent’s bluff.

Honestly, if I was on the school board, I’d be tempted to turn a blind eye to the state’s Blueprint mandates and instead do what I believed was in the best interest of our school system and students.

Of course, if Carroll County did go its own way, the state would keep its money, and we’re as addicted to state cash as any addict is addicted to his or her drug of choice. It’s how the government robs us of our rights and freedoms. It buys us off. It’s how the federal government blackmails the states and the how the states blackmail local counties. Do what we say or we’ll bleed you dry.

I think it was J. Greshem Machen who said, “Government control of children is the ultimate sacrifice of freedom.” Personally, I’d prefer having my taxes raised, and telling the state to keep its money.

I guarantee you, over the next 10 years, as Maryland’s Blueprint is fully implemented, there will be all kinds of “trade-offs” and “compromises” the parents of Carroll County will be “asked” to make.

Prekindergarten and “free” community college are just the beginning of the goodies the state is using to get Maryland’s counties to buy in. In the end, they are likely to be the most innocuous parts of the planned changes.

As the years go by, what else will CCPS be forced to accept if it wants to continue to receive the state’s cash?

McCabe’s threat of classes of 75 students foreshadows how future arguments will be framed. It’s how the state will deal with opposition it receives from Maryland’s rural communities. “Do what we say, or deal with classes with six dozens students in them. Your choice.”

It really is time Maryland’s rural counties push back. Personally, I’m tired of Annapolis constantly shoving down our throats laws and policies consistent with the progressive ideologies of the Baltimore/Washington Metropolitan Region, but which ignore the needs and preferences of the rest of the state.

Given that conservatives represent such an inconsequential minority in Annapolis, the courts must be the arena where this battle is fought.

If state officials can’t even pass education reform laws that recognize and respect that Carroll County has little in common with Prince Georges County, then they deserve to be taken to court. The days of one-size-fits-all approaches to government, especially in a state like Maryland, which is so politically, demographically and economically bifurcated, must end.

Local officials need to fight. They need to begin a very public legal campaign against the state highlighting the fundamental unfairness of its new funding formula, and the wasteful nature of how the county is being forced to spend its tax dollars. Other rural counties could be recruited to join us in that effort.

Would the county ultimately prevail in court? I have no idea. But perhaps it would prevail in the court of public opinion.

Maybe the state would prefer to make changes to the law than to have one or more of its school systems drag it through the courts, the newspapers and the national media, forcing it to explain why the funding model it has adopted treats Maryland’s rural counties so unfairly.

Pursuing that course of action would take backbone, a willingness to do what’s right in the face of stiff opposition, but the excuse always available to elected officials, is that fighting in court is expensive.

But should we just raise local taxes so we can do what Annapolis has ordered us to do, wasting millions of taxpayer dollars rather than spen anything fighting a principled battle in the courts?

What we don’t need are nonsensical statements from local school officials about classrooms with 75 students in them in an attempt to pressure the County Commissioners to just pony up the money they want.

Somehow, we need to find a way to get the state and MSDE to take the needs of students in counties like our own seriously. Perhaps the only thing parents can do in that regard that will truly get the attention of Annapolis, our local school officials and their MSDE masters, is to withdraw their children from public schools and find an alternative means of providing for their education.

Time might also prove doing so is the only way parents can prevent having to make the “ultimate sacrifice of freedom” — turning over control of their child’s education to the state.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com