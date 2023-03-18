Chris Roemer: Sharing our faith is an expression of love that is undeserving of hate, animosity | COMMENTARY

What transpired at a small Kentucky Christian college last month was an answer to prayer. Many of us have been praying for revival in this nation, and what occurred at Asbury University in Wilmore was exactly the sort of thing we had in mind.

For those of you who get your news from outlets that largely ignored the story, here’s a recap of what took place at the school.

On Feb. 8, after a regularly scheduled morning chapel service, a few dozen students decided to stick around to continue praying, singing songs, giving testimonies and generally expressing their love for God. More than two weeks later, it was still going on. In fact, by then 50,000 people from all over had made their way to this campus of 1,700 students wanting to be part of what was happening there.

For those of us who believe, it’s easy to see the hand of God at work at this small Kentucky school, and many who participated said their lives were changed forever as the result of the experience.

It was a beautiful, spontaneous outpouring of a people’s love for their God, and of God’s love for His people.

Now, it’s this sort of commentary that generates the most-caustic emails I receive. Anytime I speak of my faith, I receive scathing messages telling me to keep my opinions to myself. I’ve been called a hate monger, a religious fanatic and a lot of other things I really can’t mention here.

In an attempt to discredit Christianity generally, many of my critics point out examples of Christians sinning, which really is not a hard thing to do. Christians are sinful human beings, like everyone else. Our sin nature never leaves us and believers are at war with that nature their entire lives. Fortunately, we have a Savior who paid the penalty for our sins.

Still, Christians should be striving daily to eliminate sin from their lives, and it is the power of God that enables them to do so. Christians believe when a person puts their faith in Christ, the Spirit of God comes to live within them, and He stays with them forever. In theological terms, believers are said to be indwelled by the Holy Spirit.

The result of that indwelling is the fruit of the Spirit — love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.

That indwelling also results in the believer experiencing a level of peace and joy in their lives which God’s word describes as “passing all understanding.”

Whether or not you agree with the tenets of Christian faith, I struggle sometimes to understand how anyone can fail to be happy for people whose faith provides them so much peace and joy, attributes too many are starved for these days.

I respect that all people have the right to believe whatever they please, and I feel no animosity toward anyone who believes differently than I do. All people should feel free to speak openly about whatever they believe, whether those beliefs flow from religious convictions or a secular set of moral principles, but for some reason, more and more, Christians are being singled out for a particularly high level of vitriol whenever they speak openly of their faith.

I’m reminded of a “Seinfeld” episode, of all things, when Elaine is upset that her boyfriend, David Puddy, believes she is going to Hell, but doesn’t seem terribly concerned about it.

“David,” she exclaims, “I’m going to Hell!” The worst place in the world! With devils and those caves and the ragged clothing! And the heat! My god, the heat! I mean, what do you think about all that?”

Puddy responds flatly, “Going to be rough.”

Appalled at Puddy’s indifference, Elaine scolds him, “You should be trying to save me. I am not going to Hell,” she says, “but if you think I’m going to Hell, you should care that I’m going to Hell.”

Certainly, Elaine’s conception of Hell trivializes the abject horror that awaits those who will spend an eternity there, but the point is, when Christians speak of their faith, what they are saying is, we care.

I’m not sure why that is offensive.

Christians today are used to being on the receiving end of all kinds of abuse and ridicule when they speak of their faith, yet many are still compelled to do so as the opportunity arises.

Sharing our faith is an expression of love that is undeserving of the hate and animosity which too often is offered in return.

Anyway, I’m still praying for revival, and that we see a repeat of what happened at Asbury University and at colleges and towns across the country and around the globe.

I hope you don’t mind.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com