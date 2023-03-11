Chris Roemer: The U.S. is well on its way to destroying the legacy its founders left us | COMMENTARY

It’s long past time this country take a hard look at everything it does and how it does it.

I know there are powerful interests fully vested in the status quo, but nothing seems to be working very well anymore.

Our criminal justice system is a mess. More and more, prosecutors simply ignore laws they don’t like, violence is on the rise, and we can’t seem to keep habitual criminals off the street.

Our immigration system is a joke. I don’t think it’s necessary to say anything more about that.

Our status as a global economic and military power is being challenged by an increasingly belligerent China. To date, our response has been to flounder about looking to counter that belligerence in a way that doesn’t upset the Chinese Communist Party.

Our public education system is in shambles. For some reason, when it comes to educating our children, we’re focused on everything except the core curriculum. Schools are struggling to get even a small percentage of their students proficient in reading and math. Some schools are struggling to find even one student, yet our focus always seems to be on gender, sex and feelings.

Race relations seem headed back to the acrimony of the 1960s, and we are forever dividing ourselves into smaller special interest groups. The bonds that once united us as Americans are quickly evaporating.

Worst of all, the American people have lost faith in their government. The U.S. Supreme Court is denigrated and its authority undermined anytime it rules in a way contrary to how partisans would like it to rule. Congress is hopelessly broken, controlled by two all-powerful political parties that act in their own self-interest rather than in the best interest of the country.

And casting its long shadow over everything, is the ominous cloud of a $31 trillion national debt that grows larger by $45,000 … every second.

Our founders warned us that if we weren’t careful, this is what would happen.

In his farewell address to Congress, George Washington warned about the dangers of partisanship writing, political parties “are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government.”

And it was Ben Franklin who warned, “When the people find that they can vote themselves money, that will herald the end of the republic.”

The whole country is teetering on the precipice of dysfunction, yet most Americans could care less. If they’re concerned about the debt at all, the solution is always the same — raise someone else’s taxes or cut someone else’s benefits, but “keep you hands off of my stack.”

Anyone who suggests it might be a good idea to periodically take a comprehensive look at everything the federal government does from an effectiveness and efficiency perspective is immediately attacked as a heartless monster.

President Joe Biden, being the principled leader he is, is playing that contemptible game right now. At every opportunity, he casts Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s proposal to review all federal expenditures every five years to determine if we are spending taxpayer money wisely as evidence Republicans want to “gut” Social Security and Medicare.

FILE - Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., listens during a news conference on the budget bill, Dec. 20, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Scott has amended a plan to overhaul how the federal government works after Democrats repeatedly seized on it to accuse Republicans of looking to cut Medicare and Social Security. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File) (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

Nothing like scaring old people.

Of course, the president is lying, again, and he knows it. I suspect most Democrats know it, too, but because Biden is also a Democrat, they won’t call him out in on it. Members of both parties rarely take on their own.

Personally, I think Scott is on to something, but the two dominant political parties have a stranglehold on American politics, and they use the most advanced software and best political consultants to manipulate the American people, foisting upon us a level of propaganda and disinformation that would make Joseph Goebbels blush.

There was a time when the press acted to counter government and political deception. Today, too often it’s a willing participant in the deceit, choosing sides and promoting the personal biases of those whom we once called objective journalists, but who now act more like lobbyists.

That leaves it to us. Either we learn to see through the lies and shun the fear-mongering the political parties use to set us at each other’s throats or this country is toast.

A cynic might argue that what we are witnessing is the gradual, inexorable decline of American hegemony on the world’s stage. We are rotting from within, following the same path trod by every world power that came before us.

A cynic might also argue the American people are far too self-centered these days to start putting the greater good first now. We are well on our way to destroying the legacy our founders left us. In a blizzard of greed, entitlement, immorality, and an insatiable thirst for raw political power, we are racing headlong toward our national demise.

Only we the people have the power to save the nation from the “cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled” individuals our first president warned us about. Unfortunately, politicians from both parties have taken steps to prevent that from happening.

By framing everything in apocalyptic terms, the parties drive us to our respective corners and into their waiting arms, ensuring we never compromise on anything.

And they’ve used the power of the purse to buy us off. We’ve sold our national soul for the next government handout, the prospect of having our personal debt forgiven and a few points shaved off our income tax rate, but no one benefits by winning the next election if the golden goose is killed in the process.

Swimming in a sea of dysfunction, with $31 trillion in debt piled on its back, I’m not sure how much more the goose can take.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com