Chris Roemer: Failing American cities prove why one party in power doesn’t work | COMMENTARY

Left to their own devices, political parties tend to gravitate to their most partisan wings, and it’s members occupying that space who tend to attract the lion’s share of attention.

With ideas so ludicrous or impractical, these politicians are usually those who are left with little more than “Follow me, I hate the same people you hate,” as a strategy.

But absent any political opposition to prevent those furthest left or right from enacting their insane policies, well, all you need do is look to America’s cities to see what happens.

American cities dominated by one political party are shining examples of unrestrained ideology gone bad.

With nothing to constrain them, city politicians are able to adopt half-witted policies that would never see the light of day if there was any viable opposition to curb their power.

As a result, people and businesses are fleeing cities in droves, driven out by crime and dysfunction of every kind, leaving in their wake a decimated tax base. Local politicians respond by raising taxes on whomever remains, which only pushes more people and more businesses out of town in what becomes a never-ending death spiral.

Rather than dealing with the crime and dysfunction, Washington, D.C., riddled with a rising tide of lawlessness, actually decided to lessen the penalties criminals pay for their crimes, provided, of course, prosecutors bring charges against them at all.

Currently two out of three people arrested in Washington, D.C., are never prosecuted.

Only the check on power that Congress has over the D.C. city government prevented the new legislation from being enacted.

On the other side of the country, San Francisco does little to dissuade people from camping on the street, so “tent cities” have sprung up everywhere. Many people living in these “cities” are mentally ill and addicted to drugs, and are permitted to do drugs and pass out knowing no one will hassle them.

San Francisco liberals call this compassion.

Homeless shelters are actually opposed by progressive activists in San Francisco. They believe everyone deserves an apartment instead.

When “tent city” residents need to re-stock their supplies, they can just walk to the nearest grocery or drug store and help themselves because they know shoplifting is also something the city is not particularly concerned about.

So in San Francisco, homelessness is out of control, public drug use is out of control, crime is out of control and the once idyllic “City by the Bay” has become a cesspool.

Finally, it seems almost unnecessary to mention something as obvious as the disaster that are America’s public city schools. Last year, 23 public schools in Baltimore City had zero students who tested proficient in math. Not one.

Overall, math proficiency in Baltimore City is 7%. That’s a 93% failure rate.

Unfortunately, that level of failure is not unique among American cities. Neither is the response, which is always to throw huge sums of money at a hopelessly broken educational model.

One of the benefits of constantly reinventing the standardized tests students take in school to assess their learning is it allows schools to regularly establish new baselines.

School performance is measured, not over the long-term, but from a base which is forever resetting itself. This allows public schools to hide their long history of failure, and to perpetually be in a position to argue, “We know what to do now. All we need is a few billion dollars more to do it.”

Things are so bad in Baltimore, if the school system manages to reduce its failure rate from 93% to 92%, it will be in a position to boast a 14% improvement in its math scores.

That’s the beauty of starting from a 93% failure rate.

If it can get the failure rate down to 86%, the city will be able celebrate a 100% improvement in its math scores.

Unfortunately, even a 100% improvement would still mean nearly nine of 10 Baltimore City students fail to pass their math test.

It takes years and an enormous amount of effort for a school system to get that bad.

I’ll be anxious to see what return Maryland taxpayers ultimately receive on the $38 billion the state plans to spend on its public schools over the next 10 years.

That’s $38 billion over and above what it already spends.

I doubt we’ll ever know.

There is already infighting between the various armies of bureaucrats tasked with implementing Maryland’s new educational reform “Blueprint.”

High taxes, rising lawlessness, worsening homelessness, schools that fail to educate and an entrenched political party doubling down on failed policies.

John Adams wrote, “There is nothing which I dread so much as a division of the republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader, and concerting measures in opposition to each other. This, in my humble apprehension, is to be dreaded as the greatest political evil under our Constitution.”

With all due respect to Adams, there is something even worse than “two great parties.” It’s one party with nothing to constrain it.

