Chris Roemer: The Constitution is not something progressives can simply ignore | COMMENTARY

The Supreme Court has spoken.

Three prominent cases before the court were decided recently, and progressives are reacting as they usually do when things don’t go their way.

The world is coming to an end.

The first case dealt with President Joe Biden’s efforts to waive student debt by requiring the American people to repay those loans instead of the individuals who actually borrowed the money.

Apart from the inherent unfairness of what the president attempted to do, it is incredible Biden needed the Supreme Court to tell him something as obvious as, Congress, not the president, has the power of the purse.

Then again, the president really doesn’t care much about what’s constitutional and what’s not. He’s looking to buy votes — in this case, the votes of people with student debt. The president is hoping just the effort, no matter how insincere and misguided, will be enough to win those votes.

Equally disturbing is the level of entitlement demonstrated by those who owe the money.

”Yes, I borrowed the money, and yes, I signed a contract agreeing to pay it back, but for the government to actually require me to pay it back, that’s ridiculous.”

Look, if you borrowed the money, pay it back. Quit whining and start working.The second case the court decided ended affirmative action when it comes to college admissions.

I found the following on the Babylon Bee. I know it’s satire, but it sums up nicely my feelings concerning this issue.

“Democrats are in mourning today after the Supreme Court ruled that racial discrimination in college admissions is unconstitutional. Left-wing experts say this will greatly hinder their God-given right to fight racism by being racist.”

“By banning racism, the extremist right-wing Supreme Court has banned anti-racism,” said Congresswoman AOC . “This will greatly hinder our ability to tinker with human behavior until everything looks like we think it should in our infinitely wise minds.”

The third decision addressed by the court concerned a Colorado web designer whose religious convictions prevented her from participating in the creation of certain websites for LGBTQ customers.

SCOTUS ruled the state must respect the web designer’s First Amendment religious rights. The government can’t restrict free speech and it can’t compel it either.

Makes sense, unless you want to live in a country where the government determines which religious beliefs are acceptable and which are not. You know, like China.

Incredibly, there are “MAGA-obsessed left-wing radical extremists,” (to use the name-calling strategy progressives are fond of employing), who think the government should have the ability to determine what citizens are and are not allowed to believe, that students should be able to shirk their financial responsibilities and that individuals should be admitted or denied admittance to college based on the color of their skin.

There are remedies available to pursue these objectives.

To waive student debt, all that needs to be done is for Congress to pass legislation to that effect. SCOTUS didn’t rule waiving the debt is unconstitutional. It only said the president doesn’t have the authority to do it.

To deny people their religious freedoms, and to allow race-based college admission requires a pair of constitutional amendments.

Barring Congress and the states passing those amendments, SCOTUS has no choice but to interpret the Constitution as it is written, not on how the left wishes it was written.

The Constitution is not something that can be ignored whenever it becomes inconvenient. It is a document that protects the rights of all Americans from those who would curtail or deny those rights.

That’s no small thing, and it’s why passing constitutional amendments is an arduous process intended to transcend the political passions of the moment.

Thomas Jefferson was grateful the newly formed Constitution provided a mechanism for marking necessary changes. “Happy for us” he wrote, “that when we find our constitutions defective and insufficient to secure the happiness of our people, we can assemble with all the coolness of philosophers and set it to rights.”

It’s the “coolness of philosophers” part the left forgets. The Constitution was purposefully crafted to prevent sudden and radical shifts in society. The framers did not want to give any single party or constituency the opportunity to define and bring change of any magnitude alone in the heat of the moment.

The Constitution wisely allows for the evolution of thought, but guards against the upheaval that accompanies revolution.

It takes broad public support to change the Constitution and that’s something progressives do not have.

The court’s rulings confirm, until they do, progressives cannot simply ignore the Constitution and use the government to bring the change they desire by means the Constitution does not allow.

That’s hardly an extreme position, but progressive politicians like AOC aren’t shy about making such claims, appearing perfectly comfortable destroying the court’s integrity for purely partisan purposes.

You know what I would like to see? AOC arguing a case before the court. The intellectual disparity between she and the justices would be amusingly stark and fun to watch.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com