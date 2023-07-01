Chris Roemer: Joe Biden would have you believe he’s a good, principled man, but it’s all a charade | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Hunter Biden’s recent deal with the DOJ confirms what most objective onlookers have known for some time.

The DOJ’s interest in investigating and prosecuting the wrongdoing of Democrats is not nearly as keen as it is when it comes to investigating and prosecuting the wrongdoing of the party’s opponents. That disparity is just a fact, and anyone who has not yet accepted that fact is willfully blind.

Democrats are simply better than Republicans when it comes to using the federal bureaucracy for corrupt purposes.

This nation dodged a bullet when Merrick Garland was denied a seat on the Supreme Court.

Biden might be proud of his son, but he should be ashamed of himself.

The sweetheart deal Hunter received from his father’s DOJ is corruption at its finest. But what is truly appalling, and what shines a light on exactly the kind of man currently occupying the Oval Office, is the way the president is treating his granddaughter, the child Hunter had with an exotic dancer.

Joe Biden has never acknowledged this child nor made any effort to reach out to her. Further, he has shown no concern about Hunter’s efforts to deny his own daughter use of the Biden name or avoid supporting her financially.

This has left the child’s mother to raise the president’s granddaughter on her own, forced to fight the Biden family in court every step of the way.

In the words of prominent attorney and George Washington University professor Jonathan Turley, “If one were to combine all of Hunter’s influence peddling, drug abuse, orgies and prostitution controversies, they would not hold a candle to the utter depravity shown toward this little girl.”

Hunter and his father share in that depravity.

The president’s policy positions are clearly bad for the country, but that can be said of a lot of politicians. What makes Biden so contemptible is, he’s simply not what he pretends to be.

He would have you believe he’s a good man, who’s lives a virtuous, principled life, but it’s all a charade, which is true of the president, both as a politician and as a man.

Think what you want about Donald Trump, what you see is what you get. You may not like what you see, but the man doesn’t pretend to be something he’s not.

Biden blows with the breeze. He changes his mind about everything whenever the political winds demand he must, and he does it with the greatest of ease.

I find Trump insufferable for what he is. I find Biden contemptible because he pretends to be something he’s not.

And that’s where we are as a country, forced to choose between someone who is an actual tiresome bore, but who makes no attempt to hide it, and someone who is a amoral opportunist who pretends to be an ethical, principled person.

I’ll take honesty over deception any day, but until we find a leader with the ability to bridge the divide fracturing American society, the destructive partisanship both parties have cultivated and exploited for years will continue to plague us as a nation.

The American people are being used and manipulated by politicians and rival media outlets who benefit by getting us to think of each other as enemies. They want us to hate each other, and they work hard to ensure we do.

I receive many emails in response to my commentaries from people who are truly interested in having a meaningful exchange of ideas intended to enlighten, not disparage.

However, it’s the peevish name calling and ad hominem attack that too often characterize posts on social media and sets the tone for what passes as political discussion these days.

Our nation faces a myriad of serious and worsening problemsrequiring deep and thoughtful debate to resolve, but those types of discussions are few and far between these days.

Rather than seeking solutions to the problems that plague us, the people we keep electing to office use those issues as political cudgels to deliberately rip this country apart.

I want a president I can trust and respect, who is honest and has integrity. Someone who will lead by example.

I want a president whose loyalty is to the nation and its people, not to their political party or themselves.

And I want a president who is not afraid to take on the extremes of both parties, who works to find compromise rather than exploiting for political purposes the issues which divide us as a people.

Trump’s temperament and Biden’s complete lack of moral character make both men wholly unsuitable to hold elected office.

But there are other highly qualified people who have the integrity, emotional stability and common sense necessary to be effective leaders. Unfortunately, the game is rigged against them.

The news media and political parties work to ensure these candidates’ never gain traction, largely by ignoring their campaigns, so it is incumbent on each of us to do what we must to learn everything we can about them.

The individual who will lead this country out of the wilderness is among them.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com