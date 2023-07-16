Chris Roemer: Here’s how God would respond to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence | COMMENTARY

Now and again, I receive an admonishing message from someone explaining why they believe something I’ve written in the Times makes me a “bad Christian.”

I received a couple such messages after my recent commentary concerning the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

I wanted to respond to that criticism.

Usually the folks reaching out to me along these lines are writing in the context of how they believe Jesus would respond given a certain set of circumstances.

For these individuals, Jesus, who is God, seems to be a one-dimensional being. God is love, and that’s about all He is.

That God is misunderstood is not surprising. A.W. Tozer observed, “A god begotten in the shadows of a fallen heart will quite naturally be no true likeness of the true God.”

It is a misunderstanding of Jesus and His ministry that led some to conclude He is just fine with groups like the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, which uses the cross as a stripper pole and refers to Jesus as the “Latex Host,” whom they celebrate at a “Condom Savior Mass.”

They argue that Jesus would respond to that kind of blasphemy with simple loving acceptance.

But Jesus is not one-dimensional.The Bible teaches that God has many attributes and it is impossible for Him to act in a way that is contrary to any of them.

God is infinite and immutable. He is omnipotent, omniscient and omnipresent.

God is wise with a wisdom that is perfect and unchanging. He is faithful and true. God is holy, merciful and He loves us unconditionally.

God manifests His infinite love by extending an offer of salvation to all people, including the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

But God is also just. It is He who defines and sets the standard for justice, and everything He does or decides is right and perfect.

It is not we who determine what is right and what is wrong — what is sin and what is not. God has already made those decisions for us.

If you take issue with what God has decided, your argument is with Him, not with me.

The decision we must make is if will we obey God or won’t we?

Jesus said, “If ye love me, keep my commandments.”

In light of God’s goodness, mercy, love and grace, some argue God is just too kind to punish the ungodly. But to believe this is to ignore the reality of God’s infinite and unchanging justice.

God’s just character demands a penalty be paid for sin, and one way or another He will exact that penalty.

Jesus is not some saccharine-sweet, Barney-like character who embraces every belief system and has no qualms with anyone regardless of how they live their life.

Christ died on the cross to pay the penalty for every sin that every person who has existed has or will commit. It is His free gift to all people.

But it is incumbent on each of us to accept that gift by acknowledging we are indeed sinful and in need of a Savior, and by believing earnestly that what Christ did for us on the cross was both necessary and effective.

“If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”

Only after that gift is accepted, does God’s Spirit enable the believer to live a holy life, which is a natural outgrowth of being saved by God’s grace. It is not a life one lives in pursuit of salvation.

Jesus never tolerated sin, and He was quick to show others their sinful actions were wrong. He never compromised or hid the truth so as not to offend those who did not believe.

Jesus’ ministry is about offering a way for sinners to escape the penalty a just God demands for sin. It is not about validating every way of life and every belief-system.

Jesus would have told the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to “Go and sin no more.”

Unfortunately, the sisters are fond of telling others to “Go forth and sin some more.”

Jesus died a horrific death on the cross. He willingly died that death so all people might have eternal life. Jesus manifested his love for all people, not by giving them the authority to establish for themselves their own standards of right and wrong, but by paying the penalty God demands for violating the standards of justice He established.

You can be sure God takes issue with individuals and groups, no matter how nice they are or how effective a charity they run, who trivialize or make sport of that sacrifice, and whose advice to others is to “go forth and sin some more.”

Tozer wrote, “What comes into our minds when we think about God is the most important thing about us.”

If what comes to mind is based on only a passing or partial understanding of the Christians faith, misconceptions of Jesus and His ministry are often the result, and those misconceptions can have eternal ramifications.

Of course, the U.S. Constitution guarantees your right to reject everything I’ve just said.

But it is what the bible teaches.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com