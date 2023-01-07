Chris Roemer: With House in chaos, a new party could transform American politics | COMMENTARY

Republicans are off to a great start as the majority party in the House of Representatives. They are in the process of making fools of themselves, and risk proving to the American people they have no business running anything.

Actually, there’s only a small minority on the right who is wielding a level of influence that far exceeds their numbers in the chamber. They are able to cause so much trouble only because the size of the Republican majority is so slim.

We have Donald Trump to thank for that. Were it not for his negative influence on the electorate, Republicans would almost certainly enjoy a larger majority making it impossible for a handful of demagogues to hold the party hostage.

As things stand now, any five Republican House members have de facto veto power over anything Republican leadership wants to do, and unlike Democrats, who have shown far more discipline than their Republican counterparts, the members causing all the trouble are only too happy to be a fly in the ointment anytime they don’t get their way, like 2-year-olds throwing a temper tantrum.

From left, Reps. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) converse as the vote for Speaker of the House continues for a fourth day at the Capitol, in Washington on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) pressed on Friday for a deal with right-wing holdouts that could deliver him the speakership after days of failed votes on the House floor. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times)

Buffoons like Andy Biggs, Chip Roy and Matt Gaetz, who claim they are just doing what the American people want, which begs the question, if these folks represent the will of the American people, why are there so few of them?

Actually, the current chaos in the House represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to start a brand new political party that would instantly possess enormous clout and power. Draw 218-plus of the most pragmatic House members from both parties, band together to votetheir choice for Speaker of the House and choose every committee chair from their ranks.

In one stroke, they could achieve a level of influence that would allow them to break the stranglehold the two existing parties have on American politics. Who knows what that would mean in terms of the 2024 Presidential election? I believe the American people would enthusiastically embrace the new party, which would have the potential to transform American politics for generations to come.

Forget people like Gaetz, who was quoted as saying at a Turning Point USA Student Action Summit last year, “Have you watched these pro-abortion, pro-murder rallies? The people are just disgusting. Like, why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? No one wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb.”

He went on to say, “These people are odious on the inside and out. They’re like, 5-foot-2, 350 pounds, like, ‘Give me my abortions or I’ll get up and march and protest.’ And I’m thinking — march? You look like you got ankles weaker than the legal reasoning behind Roe v. Wade. A few of them need to get up and march. They need to get up and march for like an hour a day. Swing those arms, get the blood pumping, maybe mix in a salad.”

Regardless of your views on abortion, can we all agree Gaetz is a first-rate jackass?

Would anyone be upset if he and people like him were completely marginalized as House members tomorrow? The opportunity to do just that is staring moderate House members of both parties in the face.

Then, there are people like Democratic Rep. Cori Bush, who is upset the rebellious Republicans voted for Rep. Byron Donalds to be speaker. As a conservative, Donalds fails to meet Bush’s standards for being African-American, as if she gets to decide what those standards should be. Her arrogance and ignorance are astounding.

Here’s what she Tweeted:

FWIW, @ByronDonalds is not a historic candidate for Speaker. He is a prop. Despite being Black, he supports a policy agenda intent on upholding and perpetuating white supremacy. His name being in the mix is not progress — it’s pathetic.

No, it’s Bush who is pathetic.

We just don’t need people like Gaetz and Bush in Congress, and if individuals like them happen to win elections, Democrats and Republicans should be doing everything in their power to marginalize whatever influence they have.

Unfortunately, rather than acting to marginalize them, their respective parties cater to them.

Oh, for a visionary leader with the boldness to seize the moment. Someone with the wisdom to recognize the opportunity that currently exists to create out of the chaos a new political party capable of governing. One that would eschew partisanship for pragmatic patriotism.

That opportunity is there for the taking. The question is, does America still have people with the kind of vision, skill and gumption necessary to make it happen?

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com