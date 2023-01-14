Chris Roemer: Joe Biden only seems to care about the southern border when it suits him | COMMENTARY

The situation at the southern border has reached surreal proportions. Honestly, it’s so absurd, it’s hard to know what to say about it anymore.

President Joe Biden says he is taking the situation very seriously. Imagine how bad things would be if he had a frivolous attitude toward the border.

Hundreds of thousands of people are crossing illegally into the United States every month, completely overwhelming local communities and border agents, yet the Department of Justice is suing Arizona for using cargo containers to plug holes in the border wall that currently exists because some of those containers were placed on federal land without the proper permit.

It’s beyond moronic.

After two years, Biden finally decided to visit the border. Unfortunately, he didn’t go to see how bad things have gotten on his watch. The migrant camps in the area where he toured had been cleared the day before he arrived, prompting Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, to make the following recommendation: “We suggest just landing [Biden’s plane] in Des Moines, Iowa, and telling him it’s El Paso. He’ll never know the difference.”

The president’s change of heart about visiting the border comes as he readies to launch his 2024 re-election campaign, and it represents the beginning of his transformation back into a centrist. For Biden, these political metamorphoses are cyclical and as predictable as the changing of the seasons.

Until last Sunday, Biden absolutely refused to go to the border. He said he had “more important things” to do, and hasn’t “had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down.”

But the midterms are over, and for the time being, the progressive lust for massive spending and a more powerful, intrusive government has been satiated, so the moment has arrived, once again, for Biden to begin shedding his progressive skin in a process that will ultimately see him emerge as a fully formed moderate in time for the next election.

For some reason, the American press and electorate allow Biden to make these regular transformations unscathed, in a way that would be unthinkable for most politicians.

It’s why he lies — all the time — about himself and his record. He’s allowed to get away with it.

To be fair, the New York Times did point out Biden has had trouble with the truth his entire career, writing, “Biden has lied about being ‘raised in the Puerto Rican community at home,’ his academic record, his life story, being arrested when protesting civil rights, being arrested in South Africa, pinning a Silver Star on a Navy captain and even the timeline when he rode on Amtrak to visit his sick mother, among other things.”

Biden’s whole persona is a canard, so it should come as no surprise that lying about policy issues also comes easy to him.

”The border is secure.” “The border is closed.” It’s a laughable assertion. Just how would things be different if the border was open?

Along with the millions of illegal migrants we know about, there were an additional estimated 600,000 who “got away” in fiscal year 2022 — people who didn’t want to get caught. I wonder who they are?

Last year, Chinese fentanyl smuggled into the U.S. by foreign drug cartels fatally poisoned more than 30 times the number of Americans who died on 9/11, yet it’s business as usual at the border.

The truth is, the administration’s current policies enable an entire criminal enterprise to flourish, one that is killing Americans at an alarming rate and bringing millions of migrants to the southern border under the most-cruel conditions.

Migrants are found stuffed in car trunks, and packed and dying in the back of tractor-trailers. They’re found dead, floating in the Rio Grande River. About 4,000 are sleeping in tents designed to hold 1,000 people. Migrants are living in airports and on the streets. Estimates are nearly a third of the women and children making the trip north are sexually assaulted along the way.

Biden’s answer to all this is to request migrants to please stay where they are and use a new app to apply for asylum online rather than making their way to the border themselves? After two years, this is the best the man can come up with?

It all just needs to stop.

Unfortunately, it appears the only way to keep the president focused on this crisis, and to get the attention of the press, is to share more “equitably” among America’s cities and states the cost of caring for migrants who are now entering the country by the millions. If that means increasing the number of migrants being bused to northern cities, so be it. Ultimately, that’s on the president. It is his failure to act which makes it necessary.

It’s just too easy to virtue signal about a problem which doesn’t affect you personally.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com