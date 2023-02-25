Chris Roemer: To address violence, we need to understand why mental illness is so prevalent | COMMENTARY

I don’t own a gun. Never have. I’ve shot clay pigeons a few times, but never held a pistol in my hand.

Firearms don’t worry me. I’m much more concerned about a chance encounter with someone who lashes out using whatever happens to be handy at the time.

The solution to the rising level of violence and dysfunction in this country is far more fundamental than restricting legal gun ownership.

To address violence, we first need to understand why mental illness is so prevalent.

The overwhelming majority of people dealing with mental health issues never cause anyone any harm, but it is also true mass shootings have skyrocketed in recent years. Those responsible often have a history of mental illness, and their actions can be hard to distinguish from evil itself.

Indeed, anyone who shoots up a church, an elementary school, a Walmart or a college campus, for whatever reason, has become evil.

The alarming rise in mental illness is not only driving the spike in mass murder, it is also driving a much broader surge in violence and dysfunction generally. Mass shootings are just the tip of the iceberg, and conditions are rapidly becoming intolerable.

Mental illness drives people into drug use, homelessness and a myriad other forms of dysfunction, and the longer someone remains embroiled in that dysfunction, the deeper their descent into the abyss.

According to a recent CNN/Kaiser Foundation poll, 90% of Americans believe the country is in the midst of a mental health crisis. According to the same poll, 50% of Americans say there is a mental health crisis in their own family.

Perhaps most disturbing, mental illness among our youth is at epidemic levels.

According to the CDC, in 2021, more than 4 in 10 (42%) students felt persistently sad or hopeless, nearly one-third (29%) experienced poor mental health, and more than 1 in 5 (22%) students seriously considered attempting suicide, with 1 in 10 (10%) actually attempting suicide.

It seems the more enlightened and tolerant we are, the sicker our kids become, and because many children with mental health disorders go untreated, too many bring their challenges with them into adulthood.

Unless we get a handle on just what is causing so many children to become ill, we should expect things to get worse in the years ahead.

We are late in the process of tearing down many of the social structures children for generations used to navigate the hazards of youth. It has become fashionable to dismiss as quaint the importance of family and parents and faith in the lives of children, but we do so at our own peril.

Too often, broken homes produce broken lives. Not always, but more often than we like to admit.

From that brokenness flows mental illness of all kinds — depression, anxiety, behavior disorders and worse. We can change our definition of what we consider mental illness to accommodate the new reality we seek to create, but simply deciding to change a definition changes nothing. It often serves only to hide and leave undiagnosed and untreated more severe forms of illness that grow worse with the passage of time.

Over the past 50 years, we have progressively discarded many of the values that were the foundation on which American society was built, and replaced them with a entirely different set of values. We’ve turned society on its head, putting “sweet for bitter and bitter for sweet,” and are charging headlong into an unknown future without any thought as to what the long-term ramifications might be.

I suspect we’re beginning to find out.

At the same time, we created a social media platform that exponentially magnifies the negative impact of the social disruption we’ve brought on ourselves and our children.

According to Harvard professor Bryn Austin, “We’ve known for years that social media platforms — especially image-based platforms like Instagram — have very harmful effects on teen mental health, especially for teens struggling with body image, anxiety, depression and eating disorders.”

We’ve also known violence breeds violence, and that cyber bullying and violent content have a devastating impact on children.

Thinking the damage we’ve done will be reversed by passing a few laws restricting legal gun ownership is fantasy.

Regardless of where we go from here, until we cure what ails the human mind, there is no way forward. Everything else depends on that happening first.

Unfortunately, the data suggests we are moving in the wrong direction, and our inclination is still to treat only the symptoms, not the disease itself.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com