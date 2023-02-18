Chris Roemer: Which word best describes most of the folks crossing the border these days? | COMMENTARY

Webster’s defines an “alien” as “a foreign-born resident who has not been naturalized and is still a subject or citizen of a foreign country.”

For years, we called people who unlawfully entered the country, “illegal aliens,” but then some folks decided they didn’t like that term very much. It sounded too other worldly.

I guess it was about 10 years ago, maybe more, and I was in a meeting. I don’t remember the topic, but at some point I used the term “illegal alien,” which incensed another meeting participant. “They’re people,” she screamed. “They’re not creatures from another planet!”

It seems she preferred the term, “Illegal immigrant.” I tried to explain to her that “alien” was a legal term, but she didn’t want to hear it. For her, “alien” meant a Romulan or Klingon or something.

It’s a great example of how language can shape perception.

“How dare you de-humanize these poor, unfortunate people by calling them aliens!”

It’s an emotional argument, of course, but when logic fails, emotion can be a very potent weapon.

That was 10 years ago. Since then, we’ve come a long way in terms of how the language we use to describe “people entering the U.S. in an unorthodox way” has evolved.

First, we ditched “Illegal alien” for “Illegal immigrant.”

Then we dropped the word, “illegal.” I can remember posters from the time that read, “There is no such thing as an illegal person.”

Another emotional argument, but those who spin this stuff for political purposes know emotion works, especially on those whose intellect or effort doesn’t take them beyond slogans and labels.

“Undocumented worker” then came into vogue. Any difficulty with an undocumented worker’s presence in the U.S. was just a paperwork problem. A bureaucratic snafu. A technicality. If they were in the U.S. illegally, it’s only because they forgot to get the right form signed.

It wasn’t long after that we happened on the word, “migrant,” which Webster’s defines as, “a person who moves regularly in order to find work, especially in harvesting crops.” You know, people who pop in for a while, do a little work and then go home. They’re friendly visitors who are kind enough to do the tasks we’d rather not do ourselves.

Migrants come and go. Immigrants come to stay. Which word do you think best describes most of the folks crossing the border these days?

Neither one, apparently. The other day I heard a CNN reporter refer to our visiting guests as “asylum seekers.” Is this the next quantum leap forward in the language used by reporters, politicians and immigration advocates intended to shape how Americans view the flood of “newcomers” crossing our southern border?

Could be. It would work well for those promoting liberal immigration policies. “Asylum seekers” implies that not only do we have a moral obligation to allow anyone to enter the country, it means those who want to enter actually have a legal right to be here That’s about as far from “illegal” as you can get, don’t you think?

Soon, everyone in the world will be known simply as “U.S. residents pending their arrival at the border.”

Between two and three million people a year are allowed to enter the country for no reason other than they made it to the border.

How did we get to such a ridiculous place? One step at a time, and language led the way.

Language is powerful. Consider the term, “Dreamers,” used to describe children who entered the country illegally with their parents. Whomever coined that was a genius. Today, nearly everybody believes these children should be given permanent resident status in the U.S. After all, who could be so heartless as to deny a “Dreamer” his or her dreams?

Language is what took us from the lofty aspirations of the civil rights movement, to where we are today — children being taught every white person in America is hopelessly racist.

It’s how abortion became nothing more than a medical procedure with women proudly wearing, “I had an abortion” T-shirts.

Politicians and their handlers are masters at the use of language. Surgically redesigning a minor child’s genitalia is called “gender affirming care.” Granting amnesty to those who enter the country illegally is called, “a pathway to citizenship.” The right to kill an unborn child is called, “women’s healthcare.” Even the word “progressive” was adopted by the left because “liberal” took on too much of a negative connotation.

We all need to learn to be sensitive to the language people use; to be conscience of the words reporters choose when presenting the “news;” taking note of the words commentators select when expressing their opinions; and the words advocates use when trying to convince us to adopt their points of view.

George Orwell observed that “political language is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.”

Well said.

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com