Chris Roemer: If we can’t agree on something, why can’t we disagree and be civil about it? | COMMENTARY

I wonder if there is anything Americans can agree on.

Can we all agree that no one should have classified documents stored in their personal residence, whether in a locked closet in Florida or a locked garage in Delaware? Can we agree there should be some sort of consequence for anyone who does?

Advertisement

Can we agree our immigration system is horribly broken and something has to be done to fix it? Can we agree allowing 600,000 migrants a year who “get away” and about whom we know nothing represents a national security risk?

Can we agree if we are going to provide free food, free housing and free clothing to illegal migrants, those migrants really shouldn’t be telling local governments where they will and will not stay, or what food they will and will not eat, and that doing so demonstrates a level of entitlementstaggering in its audacity?

Advertisement

Can we agree the people of Long Island, New York, should vote George Santos out of office as soon as possible?

Can we agree there actually might be reasons other than racism or Islamaphobia for removing Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee?

Can we agree the left uses Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) to tar all Republicans the same way the right uses Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) to tar all Democrats?

Can we agree crime is a major problem in this country and something needs to be done about it? Can we agree that habitual violent offenders really shouldn’t be out on the streets?

Can we agree society is less civil than it used to be? That too many people have no idea how to behave in public anymore or how to resolve conflict in a peaceable way? Can we agree we are more ill-mannered, self-absorbed and less polite than we used to be?

Can we agree both Republicans and Democrats too often put the interests of their parties ahead of the interests of the country? Can we agree both Democrats and Republicans seek to divide us for self-serving political purposes?

Can we agree Joe Biden should probably not seek a second term? Can we agree Donald Trump should probably not run again?

Can we agree abysmally substandard Republican candidates like Herschel Walker and Dr. Mehmet Oz are the reason Chuck Schumer is the Senate majority leader today?

Advertisement

Can we agree China represents a growing military and economic threat to the United States, and Chinese military balloons really shouldn’t be floating across the country gathering intelligence?

Can we agree Ukraine holds the moral high ground in its war against Russia? Can we agree it would be good for the world and for Russia if the Russian people forced Vladimir Putin to step down?

Can we agree North Korea is an intolerably evil place run by an egomaniacal nut? Can we agree Iran isn’t much better? Can we agree the world would be a safer place if neither North Korea or Iran had nuclear weapons?

Can we agree a national debt of $31 trillion dollars ($31,000,000,000,000) is too much?

Can we agree 23 Baltimore schools that have zero students proficient in math suggests public schools are failing too many students?

Can we agree we really should try to find out once and for all where the COVID virus came from? Can we agree Democrats used the COVID pandemic to push through a lot of spending that would not have been possible otherwise?

Advertisement

Can we agree Fox News, CNN and MSNBC are all biased in how they discuss the news? Can we agree NPR is even worse?

Can we agree climate change is something to be concerned about and addressed?

Can we agree it’s great Damar Hamlin is doing well and on the path to recovery? That the level of concern and support for this young man has been inspiring, and that the prayers offered on his behalf, and the millions of dollars given to his charity have been nothing short of remarkable?

Can we agree it would be desirable if Americans felt the same empathy for the more than 12,000 African-Americans, most young men like Hamlin, who are killed every year by gun violence — 30 a day?

Can we agree that if the media paid as much attention to the 12,000 as they did to Damar Hamlin, maybe we would be so appalled we’d do something to stop the carnage?

Can we agree, all things being equal, most Americans will vote for the candidate promising to give them free stuff rather than the candidate who says we can’t afford it?

Advertisement

Can we agree too many politicians in both political parties would rather have the issue than the solution?

Can we agree litmus tests of any kind are destroying this country by characterizing any kind of compromise as treasonous?

Can we agree to disagree and be civil about it?

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com