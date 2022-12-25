Chris Roemer: At Christmas, remember that the gift of salvation is the greatest gift of all | COMMENTARY

Merry Christmas, everyone!

I’m glad there is a day to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Whatever your perception of Jesus Christ, surely we can agree the world would be a better place if we lived in a way consistent with His teachings.

As a Christian, I sometimes receive criticism from people suggesting those of us who call ourselves by that name believe we are somehow superior to those who don’t. I can assure you, we’re not.

Christians are every bit as sinful as the next person. We strive not to lie, cheat, steal and covet, but the truth is we are as prone to sin as everyone else. In that respect, humankind is united.

As Christians, we are taught to confess our sins, and through prayer and the transformative power of God’s Word, not to sin again. We have put our faith in Christ and believe He paid the penalty for our sins at the cross. And we believe if we ask Jesus to forgive us, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.

But that cleansing and forgiveness is an act of grace. It is something God does for us, and is certainly not something we deserve. Even the ability to recognize our sin is an act of God accomplished through the ministry of the Holy Spirit. Left to our own devices, Christians would be only too happy to wallow in our sin and enjoying every vice this world has to offer.

Christians shouldn’t take pride in their salvation, or put themselves above those who do not call Christ their Savior. Those who do miss the point totally. There but by the grace of God go I.

I have done nothing to deserve my salvation. From start to finish it is something God has accomplished for me in my life. My salvation is something which should bring about a spirit of gratitude, not pride, and if that pride exists, it needs to be confessed and forgiven by the One to whom all power and authority in Heaven and on earth has been given.

A Christian’s sin may be forgiven, but our sinful nature remains. It is always tempting us, and causing us to fail.

What Christians can and should celebrate this Christmas is the assurance we have that our sins have been forgiven because of the infinite mercy and grace of our Savior, and when we die, we will be welcomed into Heaven as children of God. It should be the earnest prayer of every Christian that all people will someday be able to share that victory over sin and death with us.

That is the story of Christmas. God became man. He entered the world in humility, not as a king, but as a child born in a stable. He came into the world to save us, but the world into which He was born ultimately nailed Him to the cross. I try to remind myself often, it is my sin that nailed Jesus to that cross. He experienced the agonizing death and separation from God that I deserve.

The salvation Jesus offers to those who believe in Him is a gift beyond measure. It is a gift of supreme love, mercy and forgiveness.

And it is a gift far greater than every other gift we receive at Christmas. It won’t be found under the tree or wrapped in pretty paper, but long after those gifts are gone, we will be singing praises to God and and thanking Him for His free, unmerited gift of salvation.

Merry Christmas to all!

Chris Roemer is a retired banker and educator who resides in Finksburg. He can be contacted at chrisroemer1960@gmail.com