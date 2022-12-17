Chris Roemer: Intolerance has become the way of the world for Generation Z | COMMENTARY

According to The Guardian, more than half of surveyed Generation Z members (individuals between the ages of 13 and 24 years old) believe there are people who deserve to be “canceled.” By comparison, one-third of those over 25 share that opinion.

A quarter of those surveyed went so far as to say they have very little tolerance for anyone with opinions different from their own.

Our children are growing more intolerant. Indeed, Gen Z members are known in some circles as “Yips,” short for “Young Illiberal Progressives.”

“Yips” are more progressive than prior generations, especially when it comes to social issues like gender, race and culture But they are far less enlightened when it comes to what once were core ideals championed by liberal thinkers such as freedom of thought, freedom of speech and freedom of expression. “Yips” are more likely to want to silence, than engage, those with whom they disagree.

Even more worrisome, research done earlier this year by the non-partisan think tank, “Onward,” found 60% of surveyed 18- to 24-year-olds agree with the belief that having a strong leader who does not have to bother with legislative bodies or elections is a good way to run a country. That’s more than double the number who thought so in 2017. Of course it goes without saying any such leader would need to endorse policy positions demanded by Gen Z.

It seems tyranny is OK as long as you have the right kind of tyrant.

This is where colleges, universities and public schools have brought us. We’ve taught students what to believe, not how to think. We’ve taught them anyone who disagrees with them is obviously wrong and doesn’t need to be taken seriously. In fact, we’ve taught them that those who disagree with them should be silenced. And we’ve taught them to denigrate, not revere, democratic ideals.

Surely, that kind of thinking is far more dangerous to our democracy than anything Donald Trump ever did.

The media has bought into the intolerance. Students might learn to be intolerant in school, but that intolerance is reinforced daily by mainstream news outlets, Hollywood and a whole host of social media outlets, like Twitter.

Until Elon Musk purchased Twitter, the company’s policies — or at least how those policies were enforced — reliably tilted in favor of progressives and progressive ideology. Actually, internal Twitter documents recently released by Musk suggest it was far more than just a tilt.

In addition to suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story before the last presidential election, Twitter took extraordinary steps to silence conservative voices on other issues.

Journalist Bari Weiss, given access to the internal Twitter documents, reported, “teams of Twitter employees build blacklists, prevent disfavored tweets from trending, and actively limit the visibility of entire accounts or even trending topics — all in secret, without informing users.”

In an ideal world, even progressives would be howling about how wrong all this is, but I don’t expect many will. They were the beneficiaries of Twitter’s malfeasance and that makes it OK.

As for concerns about “hate speech” on Twitter, there has always been “hate speech” on Twitter, but until now, it was the right kind of “hate speech.” Hating on conservatives is fine, but to say anything about progressive ideology or individuals or groups who subscribe to that ideology, is another matter altogether.

The truth is, “hate speech” is in the eye of the beholder. It’s a pretty nebulous term which can mean almost anything depending on who’s defining it. There are obvious examples on both the right and left, but there is a whole range of speech some might find offensive, but really isn’t “hate speech” at all.

Until recently, the progressives at Twitter got to make that determination. Musk has now made it clear he plans to be more evenhanded in how Twitter defines “hate speech.”

This is why the sale of Twitter is seen as such an earth-shattering event for the left. By losing control of the company, progressives have lost the ability to define and shape the message. It also potentially exposes politicians, other government employees and Biden campaign officials who might have colluded with Twitter to bury the truth and amplify the lies.

In response, Democratic politicians — the self-described guardians of freedom and democracy — are threatening to do what they do best, label Musk a far-right extremist and unleash the enormous power of the federal government on he and his new company.

As for the intolerance of “Yips,” we have no one to blame but ourselves. For years we allowed the left to build the mechanisms by which it produced generations of indoctrinated Americans. It will take a sustained effort to dismantle those mechanism to prevent the indoctrination of future generations.

Freeing Twitter from its progressive masters is a good place to start.